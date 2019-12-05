Today
Art Exhibitions
What: Final week of Halsey exhibits “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Artist Reception
What: Opening reception for Morowa Mosai, also known as Alexandria Danielle Searles, and a new collection based off her original spoken word piece "A Day at the Pool."
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Lowcountry Local First, 1630-2 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-801-3390, bit.ly/2QY5spa
Friday
Corrigan Exhibit
What: A group show of works interpreting the title, "Black, White, or Shades of Grey," includes at least 10 artists. The exhibit will include fine art prints, photographs and paintings.
When: 11 a.m. Dec. 6
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Artist Reception
What: Opening reception for “Teatime and Other Stories,” a collection of medium and small works by Valentina Messina, the featured artist for the month of December.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Opening Reception
What: Redux will host an opening reception for Dontré Major’s solo show, “Black America: Resilient,” which takes a look at Black/African Americans in the U.S. during different periods throughout time. The exhibition will run through Jan. 25.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
New Exhibition
What: New works from Michelle Y. Williams will be on display during the Charleston Art Walk.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Atrium Art Gallery, 61 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-973-3300, atriumartgallery.com
Jewelry Exhibition
What: Local jewelers Kaypea Jewelry, Mad Made Metals, Olivia Ruxton Jewelry and Surcee Jewelry will display their work and the tools and processes required in the opening of this modern jewelry exhibition, which will run through Jan. 25.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Opening Reception
What: Opening reception for Frank Peabody and gallery canine artists’ show “From a Dog’s Point of View: Peculiar People.” This event is in conjunction with a signing by Debbie Anne Ice for her book “Find Sam.” The art exhibition will be on display through Jan. 11.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Dog and Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2QZGi9B
Saturday
‘Crafty Bastards’
What: The Crafty Bastards: Arts & Crafts Festival, presented by Charleston City Paper, promotes underground art and consumers can discover unconventional, hard-to-find arts and crafts, meet the artists and even make something themselves. Food will be available for purchase.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Joe Riley Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charleston.craftybastards.com
Art Workshop
What: This month’s workshop will be Christmas-themed. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2XTuJT9
‘Tinsel & Tales’
What: Tinsel and Tales with Santa will feature a reading of the Christmas book, "I Know Santa Very Well,” by S.C. author Kate Salley Palmer, and children can make holiday ornaments and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 7
Where: S.C. Historical Society Museum, 100 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$7
More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/2On8HVG
Market & Craft Show
What: The 20th annual Holiday Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from the traditional food market with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans, as well as an assortment of Christmas ornaments, glasswork, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd.
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2OkHMts