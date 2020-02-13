Visual Arts calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
‘Low Country Rhythms’
What: The images in Alvin Glen's exhibition connect the sounds of pounding rice to the root sounds of gospel and jazz music in America.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through February
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O89w3V
British Sporting Art
What: The second show in the Charleston Collects series, this exhibition features British sporting artworks by notable English painters from the private collection of Charleston’s Dr. Stephen and Mrs. Martha Penkhus.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through June 28
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: 843-722-2706 x224, bit.ly/2tcpRgU
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
‘Inside/Out'
What: The Halsey will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Ala. The exhibition will consist of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and nonfunctionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Galentine's Day Painting
What: Bring a date and a bottle of your favorite beverage to paint poppies with artist Julia Deckman.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50 for members; $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722–0697, bit.ly/31y3IpY
Opening Reception
What: Opening reception for "Portraits - Politics - Panoramas," photography from the Lowcountry, featuring work from Leslie Burns, Celie Dailey, Alice Keeney, Caroline Knopf, Nancy Marshall, Callie Shell, Nickie Stone, Michelle VanParys and Karen Vournakis.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: The Space, 2143 Heriot St., Studio F, downtown Charleston
More Info: 212-495-9807, bit.ly/31Cq8Xe
'Sport in the Port'
What: Opening event for a weekend-long exhibition, "Sport in the Port" with sporting art from Dog & Horse Fine Art Gallery, a whiskey tasting (and other cocktails) and hors d'oeuvres, presented by "The Local Palate." The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 16.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/39laDFB
Friday
'Art of Adventure'
What: This weekend-long outdoor art exhibit will feature works from photographer and environmentalist Benjamin Walls, as well as an exclusive pre-release screening of the award-winning film, "Kifaru," a documentary that follows two young Kenyan recruits who join Ol Pejeta Conservancy's rhino caretaker unit, which protects and cares for the last male Northern White Rhino in the world. The event will coincide with the annual Freshfields Village Art & Wine Walk.
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 14 exhibit; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. exhibit, 4 p.m. film Feb. 15; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 16 exhibit; 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 17 exhibit
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/37YpiGt
Art & Wine Walk
What: At the annual Art & Wine Walk, residents and visitors can watch art demonstrations, view works from local and visiting artists, and enjoy jazz music and tastes of wine in participating stores.
When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/385WpbK
Spaniels & Spirits
What: "Spaniels & Spirits Under the Stars" features art, Good Catch Seafood hors d'oeuvres and cocktails with The Wateree Spaniel Club, presented by "The Local Palate."
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-5500, dogandhorsefineart.com
Saturday
'G is for Gibbes'
What: Designed for ages 3-7, the author, illustrator and collaborators of the Gibbes' new "G is for Gibbes: A Museum ABC Book," there will be a reading in the rotunda, hands-on activities and a book signing.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; included in general admission price for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/37f3lBO
Dr. Leo Twiggs Day
What: The town of St. Stephen will host a celebration showcasing the life and legacy of renowned artist Leo Twiggs, a native of St. Stephen, founder of the Fine Arts Department at S.C. State University and Distinguished Artist in Residence at Claflin University.
When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Timberland High School, 1418 Gravel Hill Road, St. Stephen
Price: Free
More Info: 864-617-5914, bit.ly/2vRu9et
Abstract Painting
What: This two-session studio course with artist Cory McBee introduces and teaches how to create works of art using the acrylic medium with an emphasis on composition, color, shape, movement and texture. The class will include demonstrations, activities, individual attention and group critiques.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$150
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2um7Hd5
Tuesday
Museum Lecture
What: Dr. Michele Gates Moresi, the Inaugural Supervisory Museum Curator of Collections at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, will address the historical lives of objects of African American art and visual culture and the role of a curator and the public museum. A light reception will follow.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Simons Center for the Arts, Room 309, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-8285, facebook.com/cofc.arthistory
Wednesday
'She Persisted'
What: "She Persisted: Women of Letters and the American South," inspired by “Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists,” and in partnership with bookstore Itinerant Literate, Julia Eichelberger, Nikky Finney and Michele Moore will discuss the literary traditions and social landscape that gave rise to voices like Eudora Welty, Zora Neale Hurston and Harper Lee.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/3bgCKro