Visual Arts calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Lori Starnes Isom will present a series of mixed-media portraits of middle-aged and older women in her exhibition, “Grey Matters: Women in Progress.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
‘Low Country Rhythms’
What: The Main Library will host Alvin Glen’s exhibit "Low Country Rhythms." The images in this exhibition connect the sounds of pounding rice to the root sounds of gospel and jazz music in America.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through February
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O89w3V
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey presents an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Alabama. The exhibition consists of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries. Anthony will participate in an Artist Talk at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and will discuss his exhibition, art-making process and life story.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and non-functionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Curator-led Tour
What: Gibbes curator Amanda Breen will lead a tour of the exhibition “Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection.”
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2T5d5tv
Curator-led Tour
What: An exclusive guided tour of Coulter Fussell’s "The Raw Materials of Escape" and Butch Anthony's "Inside/Out."
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming
Friday
Yoga & Art Workshop
What: Amy Kopen Kassis will help participants create a self-portrait of mandalas, and the class will conclude with a yoga flow and meditation. All art materials are included, but bring a yoga mat and water.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/32fTOd2
Paint & Sip Class
What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a flamingo in this no-experience-needed painting class.
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/2wwh8qZ
Saturday
Gallery Walk-through
What: Join the Halsey staff for a gallery walk-through with Butch Anthony in his exhibition "Inside/Out.”
When: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/37AZOOF
Paint & Sip Class
What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a shrimp boat in this no-experience-needed painting class.
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/37I3PRi
Sunday
‘Miss Mary Mack’
What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack." An opening reception will take place 6-7 p.m. March 2.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA
Wednesday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond. The artists will host a free public reception at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. March 5.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
'Art of Design'
What: Guest speakers at this Art of Design Luncheon and Lecture will be Clea Shearer and Joanna Tepling, television hosts and founders of "The Home Edit." They will discuss their process of organization merged with design and interior styling.
When: 11 a.m. March 4
Where: Lenhardt Garden, Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Intro to Color Pencil
What: Artist and Charleston tour guide Stephen Herchak will lead a three-session class on creating compositions with colored pencil.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 4, 11 and 18
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$150
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2T3ds7Z