Visual Arts calendar - Charleston Scene

central 2.jpg (copy) (copy)

"Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection" is one of the latest exhibits at the Gibbes Museum. Gibbes Museum curator Amanda Breen will lead a tour of the exhibition on Feb. 27.

 File/Provided

Today

N. Charleston Gallery

What: Lori Starnes Isom will present a series of mixed-media portraits of middle-aged and older women in her exhibition, “Grey Matters: Women in Progress.”

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS

‘Low Country Rhythms’ 

What: The Main Library will host Alvin Glen’s exhibit "Low Country Rhythms." The images in this exhibition connect the sounds of pounding rice to the root sounds of gospel and jazz music in America.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through February

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O89w3V

‘Penumbra’ 

What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends

Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU

‘Inside/Out’  

What: The Halsey presents an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Alabama. The exhibition consists of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries. Anthony will participate in an Artist Talk at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and will discuss his exhibition, art-making process and life story.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ

‘Raw Materials’  

What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and non-functionality.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39

Curator-led Tour 

What: Gibbes curator Amanda Breen will lead a tour of the exhibition “Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection.”

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2T5d5tv

Curator-led Tour  

What: An exclusive guided tour of Coulter Fussell’s "The Raw Materials of Escape" and  Butch Anthony's "Inside/Out."

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming

Friday

Yoga & Art Workshop

What: Amy Kopen Kassis will help participants create a self-portrait of mandalas, and the class will conclude with a yoga flow and meditation. All art materials are included, but bring a yoga mat and water.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/32fTOd2

Paint & Sip Class

What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a flamingo in this no-experience-needed painting class.

When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/2wwh8qZ

Saturday

Gallery Walk-through  

What: Join the Halsey staff for a gallery walk-through with Butch Anthony in his exhibition "Inside/Out.”

When: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/37AZOOF

Paint & Sip Class

What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a shrimp boat in this no-experience-needed painting class.

When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/37I3PRi

Sunday

‘Miss Mary Mack’ 

What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack." An opening reception will take place 6-7 p.m. March 2.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA

Wednesday

N. Charleston Gallery  

What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond. The artists will host a free public reception at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. March 5.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS

'Art of Design'

What: Guest speakers at this Art of Design Luncheon and Lecture will be Clea Shearer and Joanna Tepling, television hosts and founders of "The Home Edit." They will discuss their process of organization merged with design and interior styling. 

When: 11 a.m. March 4

Where: Lenhardt Garden, Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Intro to Color Pencil   

What: Artist and Charleston tour guide Stephen Herchak will lead a three-session class on creating compositions with colored pencil.

When: 6-8 p.m. March 4, 11 and 18

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $125-$150

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2T3ds7Z

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News