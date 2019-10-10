Autumn on the Ashley arts and crafts fair (copy)

Angela Walker carves a tiger's head that she will attach to a cane for a good friend of the Lowcountry Woodcarvers guild, who is also a Clemson fan.

Today

Fall Tours

What: The annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, presented by The Preservation Society of Charleston, features tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown's finest historic neighborhoods. Photography workshops and historic walks and talks are also offered.

When: Through Nov. 2

Where: Various locations in downtown Charleston

Price: Various

More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org

'Above the Radar'   

What: Exhibition of works of 16 local artists whose careers were launched with Charleston Magazine's "Under the Radar" art competitions in 2006 and 2011. 

When: Tuesday-Saturday through Nov. 1

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

‘Explorations’

What: A collection of mixed-media paintings by Ginny Versteegen, inspired by a two-month cross-country trip out West.

When: Daily through October

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2lavA2G

'Land, Sky and The Between'

What: Nancy Langston’s newest glass work: pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions. 

When: Monday-Saturday through October

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com

'Gestures of Light'

What: Richard Oversmith's exhibition of impressionistic landscape paintings, from Lowcountry to coastal scenes, and gardens and French villages.

When: Monday-Saturday through Oct. 28

Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com

Artist Talk

What: Colin Quashie in conversation with Frank Martin, "Linked" essayist and director of the I. P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at S.C. State University, followed by a Q&A session.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2ZzpxqC

Friday

Quilters Group 

What: The Waring Quilters Group includes working on individual projects, as well as making quilts for selected charities.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 11 and 25

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

'Lover’s Eyes' 

What: Tabitha Vevers explores themes of power, pain, love and liberation in this series inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era.

When: Monday-Saturday through Feb. 2

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2oBqyxG

‘SUN + LIGHT’ 

What: This show features a collection of works by contemporary South Carolina artist Charles Williams from his series “Everyone Loves the Sunshine,” which juxtaposes Williams’ own personal encounters, past and present, with the Civil Rights movement.

When: Monday-Saturday through Feb. 2

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2o1Cdpx

Saturday

Comic Con 

What: Soundwave Comic Con is a Halloween-themed show, with featured guests, panels, an artist alley, vendor block, food trucks, a Mini-Horror Movies Fest and a cosplay contest.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: The College Center at Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10 general; free for ages 12 and younger 

More Info: 843-821-8810, bit.ly/30PMItw

Autumn on the Ashley 

What: Annual arts and crafts fair with dozens of Lowcountry artisans with handcrafted items, a plant sale, demos and more.

When: Oct. 12-13

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free admission; plantation admission prices are separate

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Abstract Painting 

What: This two-session studio course with artist Cory McBee will introduce and teach how to create works of art using the acrylic medium, with demos, activities, individual attention and group critiques.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 12 and 19

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $125-$150

More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2Vpp5FE

Tuesday

'Life Through a Lens' 

What: Hosted by the South Carolina Aquarium, local local wildlife photographer Scott Snider will talk about how his work, featured on National Geographic, Discovery, Animal Planet and more, has been used as a tool for conservation.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Price: $10

More Info: 843-471-1130, bit.ly/2OybnQT

Book Launch 

What: Watercolor artist Mary Whyte will hold a lecture and signing for her book “We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America.”

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; 5:30 p.m. VIP reception

Where: The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free lecture; $50 VIP

More Info: 843-953-6918, citadel.edu/finearts

Wednesday

Curator Talk 

What: David White was Rauschenberg’s curator from 1980-2008, and now is the senior curator at the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation. White will share insights on the artist’s use of the photographic medium and his fascination with Charleston.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2VdXgBi