Today
Fall Tours
What: The annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, presented by The Preservation Society of Charleston, features tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown's finest historic neighborhoods. Photography workshops and historic walks and talks are also offered.
When: Through Nov. 2
Where: Various locations in downtown Charleston
Price: Various
More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org
'Above the Radar'
What: Exhibition of works of 16 local artists whose careers were launched with Charleston Magazine's "Under the Radar" art competitions in 2006 and 2011.
When: Tuesday-Saturday through Nov. 1
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
‘Explorations’
What: A collection of mixed-media paintings by Ginny Versteegen, inspired by a two-month cross-country trip out West.
When: Daily through October
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2lavA2G
'Land, Sky and The Between'
What: Nancy Langston’s newest glass work: pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions.
When: Monday-Saturday through October
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
'Gestures of Light'
What: Richard Oversmith's exhibition of impressionistic landscape paintings, from Lowcountry to coastal scenes, and gardens and French villages.
When: Monday-Saturday through Oct. 28
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com
Artist Talk
What: Colin Quashie in conversation with Frank Martin, "Linked" essayist and director of the I. P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at S.C. State University, followed by a Q&A session.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2ZzpxqC
Friday
Quilters Group
What: The Waring Quilters Group includes working on individual projects, as well as making quilts for selected charities.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 11 and 25
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
'Lover’s Eyes'
What: Tabitha Vevers explores themes of power, pain, love and liberation in this series inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era.
When: Monday-Saturday through Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2oBqyxG
‘SUN + LIGHT’
What: This show features a collection of works by contemporary South Carolina artist Charles Williams from his series “Everyone Loves the Sunshine,” which juxtaposes Williams’ own personal encounters, past and present, with the Civil Rights movement.
When: Monday-Saturday through Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2o1Cdpx
Saturday
Comic Con
What: Soundwave Comic Con is a Halloween-themed show, with featured guests, panels, an artist alley, vendor block, food trucks, a Mini-Horror Movies Fest and a cosplay contest.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: The College Center at Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10 general; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-821-8810, bit.ly/30PMItw
Autumn on the Ashley
What: Annual arts and crafts fair with dozens of Lowcountry artisans with handcrafted items, a plant sale, demos and more.
When: Oct. 12-13
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free admission; plantation admission prices are separate
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Abstract Painting
What: This two-session studio course with artist Cory McBee will introduce and teach how to create works of art using the acrylic medium, with demos, activities, individual attention and group critiques.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 12 and 19
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$150
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2Vpp5FE
Tuesday
'Life Through a Lens'
What: Hosted by the South Carolina Aquarium, local local wildlife photographer Scott Snider will talk about how his work, featured on National Geographic, Discovery, Animal Planet and more, has been used as a tool for conservation.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $10
More Info: 843-471-1130, bit.ly/2OybnQT
Book Launch
What: Watercolor artist Mary Whyte will hold a lecture and signing for her book “We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America.”
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; 5:30 p.m. VIP reception
Where: The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free lecture; $50 VIP
More Info: 843-953-6918, citadel.edu/finearts
Wednesday
Curator Talk
What: David White was Rauschenberg’s curator from 1980-2008, and now is the senior curator at the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation. White will share insights on the artist’s use of the photographic medium and his fascination with Charleston.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2VdXgBi