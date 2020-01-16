Thursday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: The City of North Charleston’s 2019-20 Artist-in-Residence Katherine Hester presents a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston presents “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Jan. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
'Eyes Wide Open'
What: Susan Altman’s show “Eyes Wide Open 2020” is contemporary work in oil and charcoal.
When: Exhibit on display through Jan. 31
Where: Wynsum Antiques and Interiors, 648 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-7144, meyervogl.com
‘Sun + Light’
What: This show features a collection of works by contemporary South Carolina artist Charles Williams from his series “Everyone Loves the Sunshine,” which juxtaposes Williams’ own personal encounters, past and present, with the Civil Rights movement.
When: Daily through Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2o1Cdpx
'Lover’s Eyes'
What: Tabitha Vevers explores themes of power, pain, love and liberation in this series inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era.
When: Daily through Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2oBqyxG
'Resilient'
What: Dontre Major’s solo exhibition, “Black America: Resilient,” takes a look at African Americans in the U.S. during different eras.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 25
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Portrait Drawing
What: Intro to Portrait Drawing class with Katelyn Chapman for ages 14 and older.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 20
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $320 members; $400 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Jewelry Exhibition
What: Local jewelers Kaypea Jewelry, Mad Made Metals, Olivia Ruxton Jewelry and Surcee Jewelry will display their work and the tools and processes required in the opening of this modern jewelry exhibition.
When: Exhibition runs through Jan. 25
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Friday
Southern Women
What: “Central to Their Lives” examines the challenges female artists faced during the period between the late 1890s and early 1960s in which women’s social, cultural and political roles were being redefined and reinterpreted.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2N5z1Tf
Exhibit Symposium
What: Organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, “A Return to the Grand Tour” features 92 micromosaics from the private collection of Elizabeth Locke. This symposium will bring together experts, scholars and Locke herself. The exhibit will run through May 3.
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-65
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2QB1jXW
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Ala. The exhibition consists of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials of Escape’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and nonfunctionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Linda Fantuzzo
What: City Gallery will host a reception for the opening of artist Linda Fantuzzo’s new exhibition, “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra.”
When: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/307kuvv
Halsey Opening
What: Join the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston to celebrate the opening reception of “Butch Anthony: Inside/Out” and “Coulter Fussell: The Raw Materials of Escape.”
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members, students, faculty and staff; $5 for others
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2s7VUy3
Saturday
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; Noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
Artist Talk
What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston will host an artist talk with Coulter Fussell as she speaks about her work in the exhibition “The Raw Materials of Escape.”
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2SZl397