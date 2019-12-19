Sweetgrass hands close-up for JI arts fest (copy)
Buy Now

Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth answers questions and cover topics related to the art form on Thursdays at Neema Gallery in downtown Charleston.

 File/Staff

Today

‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’ 

What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.

When: On exhibit through Jan. 5, 2020

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$15

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff

'We the People'

What: Final week of Mary Whyte's exhibition, “We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America.”

When: On exhibit through Dec. 22

Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/2VVoiOe

'Teatime'

What: “Teatime and Other Stories” is a collection of medium and small works by Valentina Messina, the featured artist for the month of December.

When: On exhibit through Dec. 31

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

'Dog's Point of View'

What: “From a Dog’s Point of View: Peculiar People” is an exhibition that explores the curious nature with which pets observe people.

When: On exhibit through Jan. 11 

Where: Dog and Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2QZGi9B

'Resilient'

What: Dontré Major’s solo exhibition, “Black America: Resilient,” takes a look at Black/African Americans in the U.S. during different periods throughout time.

When: On exhibit through Jan. 25

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Saturday

Knitting Workshop

What: Instructor Tamara Evans of KnitOasis.com will provide the pattern, instruction and enough yarn to complete the Emily cowl in this intermediate knitting workshop.

When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60 for members; $65 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722–0697, bit.ly/2PEhlym

Sunday

Sip 'n' Paint

What: This Artist Table designs event, led by Tash the painter, will include music and an ugliest sweater contest.

When: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, Unit 5E, 247 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-872-5668, bit.ly/36B8Yur