Today
‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 5, 2020
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
'We the People'
What: Final week of Mary Whyte's exhibition, “We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America.”
When: On exhibit through Dec. 22
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/2VVoiOe
'Teatime'
What: “Teatime and Other Stories” is a collection of medium and small works by Valentina Messina, the featured artist for the month of December.
When: On exhibit through Dec. 31
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
'Dog's Point of View'
What: “From a Dog’s Point of View: Peculiar People” is an exhibition that explores the curious nature with which pets observe people.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 11
Where: Dog and Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2QZGi9B
'Resilient'
What: Dontré Major’s solo exhibition, “Black America: Resilient,” takes a look at Black/African Americans in the U.S. during different periods throughout time.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 25
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Saturday
Knitting Workshop
What: Instructor Tamara Evans of KnitOasis.com will provide the pattern, instruction and enough yarn to complete the Emily cowl in this intermediate knitting workshop.
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60 for members; $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722–0697, bit.ly/2PEhlym
Sunday
Sip 'n' Paint
What: This Artist Table designs event, led by Tash the painter, will include music and an ugliest sweater contest.
When: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, Unit 5E, 247 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-872-5668, bit.ly/36B8Yur