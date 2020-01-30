Today
Hester/Tyson Exhibits
What: The city of North Charleston’s 2019-20 artist-in-residence Katherine Hester presents a series of mixed-media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston presents “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.” This is the last week of the exhibit.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Jan. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
'Eyes Wide Open'
What: Susan Altman’s show “Eyes Wide Open 2020” is contemporary work in oil and charcoal. This is the last week of the exhibit, sponsored by Meyer Vogl Gallery.
When: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Wynsum Antiques and Interiors, 648 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-7144, meyervogl.com
‘Sun + Light’
What: This show features a collection of works by contemporary South Carolina artist Charles Williams from his series “Everyone Loves the Sunshine,” which juxtaposes Williams’ own personal encounters, past and present, with the Civil Rights movement. This is the last week of this exhibit.
When: Daily through Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2o1Cdpx
'Lover’s Eyes'
What: Tabitha Vevers explores themes of power, pain, love and liberation in this series inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era. This is the last week of the exhibit.
When: Daily through Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2oBqyxG
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey presents an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Ala. The exhibition consists of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials’
What: Coulter Fussell’s "The Raw Materials of Escape" retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and nonfunctionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Saturday
Artist Talk
What: Join artist Linda Fantuzzo for a walk through her exhibition, “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra.”
When: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/2RR4jij
Monday
Lori Starnes Isom
What: Lori Starnes Isom will present a series of mixed-media portraits of middle-age and older women in her exhibition, “Grey Matters: Women in Progress.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Southern Women
What: “Central to Their Lives” examines the challenges female artists faced during the period between the late 1890s and early 1960s in which women’s social, cultural and political roles were being redefined and reinterpreted.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2N5z1Tf
‘Grand Tour’
What: Organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, “A Return to the Grand Tour” features 92 micromosaics from the private collection of Elizabeth Locke.
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2u4zVZd
Wednesday
Artful Thinking Tour
What: Discover the "Rule of Thirds" on this interactive tour with a group of physicians and explore the collection and temporary exhibitions with a different lens.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; included with general admission for non-members
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2NVJaSy