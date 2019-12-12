pc-092219-fe-musishell (copy)

Sullivan’s Island-based photographers Callie Shell and Vincent Musi have released books. The couple will appear at Buxton Books on Dec. 13. provided

Today

Pastel Society Show 

What: The Pastel Society of South Carolina will continue its state showcase through this weekend, featuring 20 artists and more than 40 works of pastels.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 315-480-0749, dragonfly.artist55@gmail.com

Holiday Market

What: Redux's Open Studios events are an opportunity to learn about the creative practice of the studio artists. In addition to Redux's artists, this holiday market will include more than 40 creators and vendors, food from Foxes Fried and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/34XooZu

Friday

Watercolor Workshop

What: Suitable for beginners and those who already know how to paint with watercolors. Class supply list is at the front desk.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $10 for members; $20 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2sRY5Wt

Author Event

What: Photographers Vincent Musi and Callie Shell will showcase their respective books “The Year of the Dog” and “Hope, Never Fear: A Personal Portrait of the Obamas.”

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/38a1Zdh

Saturday

Pop In & Shop 

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host a pop-in shop featuring local artists Paula Borgstedt, Sandy Scott and Sonny Dugal.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com

Mental Health Benefit

What: Third annual A.R.T. of Mental Health Gallery Gala, a fundraising reception to benefit the mental health initiatives at MUSC's Institute of Psychiatry, featuring an art raffle, meet-and-greet with several artists, food, music and more.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Trager Contemporary Art Gallery, 577 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$75

More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2r5glLD

Monday

Holiday Paints & Pints

What: Make your own painted holiday wreath with artist-led instruction and craft pints.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $35

More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2qwavT6

Art in the Creek

What: The city of Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission will present Art Talk in the Creek with artist and guitar maker Jeff Whitehead.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Crowfield Golf & Country Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-6220, bit.ly/33UnLOX