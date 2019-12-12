Today
Pastel Society Show
What: The Pastel Society of South Carolina will continue its state showcase through this weekend, featuring 20 artists and more than 40 works of pastels.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 315-480-0749, dragonfly.artist55@gmail.com
Holiday Market
What: Redux's Open Studios events are an opportunity to learn about the creative practice of the studio artists. In addition to Redux's artists, this holiday market will include more than 40 creators and vendors, food from Foxes Fried and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/34XooZu
Friday
Watercolor Workshop
What: Suitable for beginners and those who already know how to paint with watercolors. Class supply list is at the front desk.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $10 for members; $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2sRY5Wt
Author Event
What: Photographers Vincent Musi and Callie Shell will showcase their respective books “The Year of the Dog” and “Hope, Never Fear: A Personal Portrait of the Obamas.”
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/38a1Zdh
Saturday
Pop In & Shop
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host a pop-in shop featuring local artists Paula Borgstedt, Sandy Scott and Sonny Dugal.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com
Mental Health Benefit
What: Third annual A.R.T. of Mental Health Gallery Gala, a fundraising reception to benefit the mental health initiatives at MUSC's Institute of Psychiatry, featuring an art raffle, meet-and-greet with several artists, food, music and more.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Trager Contemporary Art Gallery, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$75
More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2r5glLD
Monday
Holiday Paints & Pints
What: Make your own painted holiday wreath with artist-led instruction and craft pints.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $35
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2qwavT6
Art in the Creek
What: The city of Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission will present Art Talk in the Creek with artist and guitar maker Jeff Whitehead.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Crowfield Golf & Country Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-6220, bit.ly/33UnLOX