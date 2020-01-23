Today
N. Charleston Gallery
What: The city of North Charleston’s 2019-20 artist-in-residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Ala. The exhibition will consist of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
Coulter Fussell
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and nonfunctionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Hand Embroidery
What: Mary McRae will teach three different embroidery stitches to make take-along works of art, embellish your crazy quilts or add detail to clothing or bags.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 23
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Clothing Swap
What: The Halsey is teaming up with The Naked Lady Society for a clothing swap for all styles, shapes and sizes. The organization donates unswapped clothes to My Sister’s House, ICNA Relief Shifa Free Clinic Charleston or Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
When: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/389A0cO
Poetry Reading
What: Members of the Long Table Poets of Charleston will hold a reading of ekphrastic poems inspired by the artwork of Linda Fantuzzo.
When: 7-8 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ZAUbR
Monday
Southern Women
What: “Central to Their Lives” examines the challenges female artists faced during the period between the late 1890s and early 1960s in which women’s social, cultural, and political roles were being redefined and reinterpreted.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2N5z1Tf
‘Grand Tour’
What: Organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, “A Return to the Grand Tour” features 92 micromosaics from the private collection of Elizabeth Locke.
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$65
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2u4zVZd
Tuesday
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are back with a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversations. This date will feature "Soil Saviors: Using Plants to Pull Pollutants Out of Our Land" with Dr. Florence Anoruo, and "Painting on Water" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Rutledge Cab Co., 1300 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 917-708-3940, bit.ly/2NyOw6a
Halsey Talks
What: Halsey Talks are an ongoing series of roundtable discussions on intriguing concepts in art. This installment will focus on curators and arts institutions have been paying more attention to nontraditional media and if there is a distinction between “fine art” and “crafts.”
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2RmfGyk
Wednesday
Paint Your Pet
What: Charleston artist Julia Deckman will lead a painting workshop where students will be assisted in painting their own pet portraits. Submit pictures of your pet at sign up, and canvases will be prepped before the workshop. Register by Jan. 26.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80 for members; $100 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/3751JeT