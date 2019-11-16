Birds of Prey photo day (copy)

Professional and amateur photographers alike will have the opportunity to photograph birds as part of the Center for Birds of Prey's photography day on Nov. 24 during normal business hours. File/Staff

 File/Staff

Today

City Gallery Exhibit

What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will present works in a variety of mediums as part of their 43rd annual judged show, "Dreams and Meditations."

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 29

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA

Indigo Dye Class

What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, the history of indigo, and a more comprehensive account will be shared by Dr. Nic Butler.

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S. Grimball Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/2qnVz9k

Friday

Opening Reception 

What: Art Mecca of Charleston will hold a reception for its new exhibit “Picturesque Surroundings: Reimagining the Abstract,” featuring works from artists Amanda Davis, Barbara Greaux and Kat Cumberledge, with live music and refreshments.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/34WWT1G

Saturday

Art Workshop

What: This month’s workshop will be Thanksgiving-themed. Registration is required.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23

Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2KuOpad

Wien & Design

What: "Wine and Design: Paint Your Own Ornaments with Cory McBee" includes materials to create six painted ornaments and a glass of wine. McBee is an artist with Modern South Studio.

When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $70-$80

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Sunday

Bird Photography

What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24

Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $9.60-$65

More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/37d3uHi

'Art at the Sea'

What: In partnership with the Straight to Art online gallery, the Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host a holiday edition pop-up gallery of "Straight to Art at the Sea," featuring pieces from Lowcountry artists, who will be available to discuss their inspiration and approach.

When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/2OrmOrU