Today
City Gallery Exhibit
What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will present works in a variety of mediums as part of their 43rd annual judged show, "Dreams and Meditations."
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 29
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, the history of indigo, and a more comprehensive account will be shared by Dr. Nic Butler.
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S. Grimball Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/2qnVz9k
Friday
Opening Reception
What: Art Mecca of Charleston will hold a reception for its new exhibit “Picturesque Surroundings: Reimagining the Abstract,” featuring works from artists Amanda Davis, Barbara Greaux and Kat Cumberledge, with live music and refreshments.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/34WWT1G
Saturday
Art Workshop
What: This month’s workshop will be Thanksgiving-themed. Registration is required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2KuOpad
Wien & Design
What: "Wine and Design: Paint Your Own Ornaments with Cory McBee" includes materials to create six painted ornaments and a glass of wine. McBee is an artist with Modern South Studio.
When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $70-$80
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sunday
Bird Photography
What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $9.60-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/37d3uHi
'Art at the Sea'
What: In partnership with the Straight to Art online gallery, the Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host a holiday edition pop-up gallery of "Straight to Art at the Sea," featuring pieces from Lowcountry artists, who will be available to discuss their inspiration and approach.
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/2OrmOrU