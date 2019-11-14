Today
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will present works in a variety of mediums as part of their 43rd annual judged "Show, Dreams and Meditations."
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 29
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA
Still Lifes
What: Draw and paint a still life of Thanksgiving-related food and objects using pastels and charcoal. All materials provided.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 14
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $18 for members; $28 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2CsNjHQ
‘West of the Fields’
What: New works by John Hull and Ed Worteck pairing paintings and photography depicting "a sense of place and man’s intrusion into the landscape."
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Artist Tour
What: Artist Jill Hooper will lead a tour of the exhibit “Influence and Inspiration: The Art of Jill Hooper, Ben Long, and Frank Mason.”
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Cdsznj
Ugly Sweater Portraits
What: Families can go to the library for an ugly holiday sweater photo.
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/34H1Tra
Opening Reception
What: The Vendue, Charleston’s Art Hotel, will celebrate the opening of its newest exhibit, “GLOW,” celebrating all things vibrant and bright.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: The Vendue Hotel, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-7970, thevendue.com/glow
‘Art Stars'
What: This talk by Ellen Levy, professor with Pratt Institute in New York City, traces the initially convergent but finally divergent paths of Ray Johnson and Andy Warhol as they negotiated the worlds of stardom and superstardom, both in art and in life.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: School of Sciences and Mathematics Building, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/2rfiG69
Mary Whyte Symposium
What: Patriots Point will host a free public symposium aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown with artist Mary Whyte and her “We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America” art exhibit, including the screening of an ETV feature about Whyte and her work.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2WWA9vT
Friday
Literary Gibbes
What: This book-club style discussion is in collaboration with Charleston County Public Library and is inspired by Charles Williams' "SUN + LIGHT” exhibit.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2NlURlM
Saturday
Art Auction
What: Redux's 17th annual Silent & Live Auction Benefit Party will feature over 100 artworks by local and national artists, as well as food, cocktails and music.
When: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80-$100
More Info: 843-722–0697, bit.ly/2Q9QZpQ
Monday
Tuesday
Cookies & Canvas
What: Participants will enjoy cookies while Ebony Butler teaches how to create a winter wonderland on canvas.
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-567-4862, bit.ly/2PYQC1h
Iris Folding
What: This paper craft technique involves folding strips of colored paper in such a way to form a shape reminiscent of the iris lens of a camera.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $5 for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2CtVPGc
Holiday Moments
What: Learn how to use smartphones and tablets to capture precious holiday moments, and then create a digital album or video in the editing labs.
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Wando Mt. Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2p3UZNA
Wednesday
Art+Social Justice
What: This "Art+Social Justice: The Legacy of the Freedom Riders" event was developed in relation to Charles Williams' "SUN + LIGHT" exhibit, and a panel discussion will focus on the Freedom Riders as being one of the most effective nonviolent collectives in American history as they risked their lives to challenge Jim Crow segregation laws.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33wrxi6