Today
‘West of the Fields’
What: New works by John Hull and Ed Worteck, pairing paintings and photography depicting "a sense of place and man’s intrusion into the landscape."
When: Open Monday-Saturday
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Suite 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Curator Tour
What: A member of the curatorial team will lead a tour through the permanent collection of the museum.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; included in general museum admission for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
City Gallery
What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will host a free public reception as part of its 43rd annual judged show, "Dreams and Meditations."
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA
Art Reception
What: As part of its Art Initiative series, NV Realty will host an art reception and exhibit featuring local artists Cynthia Hutson and Rick Parker. A portion of art sales will benefit local charities.
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: NV Realty Group SC, 91 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-352-9088, bit.ly/2L8v4fU
Art Show
What: Retrospective art show featuring an exhibit of the last 20 years of work from local artist Tom Potocki (1941-2019), in honor of his being a regular exhibitor with the gallery.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Mitchell Hill Gallery, 438 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-564-0034, mitchellhillinc.com
Architecture
What: Allison Emmerson of Tulane University will give a lecture entitled "Living with the Dead: Urbanism in the Roman Suburb," presented by the College of Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Simons Center, Room 309, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-953-8285, bit.ly/34qqwZ8
Friday
Watercolor Workshop
What: Suitable for beginners and those who already know how to paint with watercolors.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 8 and 15
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $10 for members; $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2C5qTvX
Holiday Market
What: Charleston's Holiday Market will feature specialty art, crafts, seasonal items, gourmet foods and more. Children can take photos with Santa.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 8; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 9; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $8 general; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-529-5011, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Saturday
Franke Fair
What: Franke will host an art and craft fair, with seasonal items, housewares, homemade baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-375-5011
Monday
Artist Guild
What: This meeting of the Mount Pleasant Artist Guild will feature oil painter Mickey Williams as the guest artist, as well as a discussion of upcoming events and exhibitions.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-800-5025, bit.ly/2NbAeJ5
Tuesday
Artist Reception
What: Opening reception for French expressionist Jean Claude Roy’s new collection, with wine and hors d'oeuvres. An intimate five-course wine dinner and reception with Roy will be held on Nov. 13. See website for details. The exhibition will be on display through November.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-4130, exhibitionsbykessler.com/jcroy
Holiday Moments
What: Learn how to use smartphones and tablets to capture precious holiday moments, and then create a digital album or video in the editing labs.
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2C8a4AA
Whyte Lecture
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will host Mary Whyte as its guest speaker at the November meeting. The gallery is currently exhibiting Whyte's work, "We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America."
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2454, bit.ly/2NyKiut
Pecha Kucha
What: The Charleston Arts Festival will present Pecha Kucha Charleston 35, featuring fast-paced presentations from people in the local art community.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2WHO6xJ
Wednesday
'Fish and Figure'
What: Reception for Anne Darby Parker’s new exhibit, “Fish and Figure,” a semi-abstract series. The exhibit will run through Nov. 30.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Meyer Vogl Gallery, 122 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-7144, bit.ly/34t3ReO
Fred Wilson
What: Artist Fred Wilson will be the keynote speaker at the Gibbes Museum of Art's annual Distinguished Lecture Series event. His most recent work, "Afro Kismet," will be on exhibit at the museum in 2020.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$60
More Info: 843-722-2706 x224; bit.ly/30LI94f