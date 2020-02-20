Visual Arts calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
N. Chas. City Gallery
What: Lori Starnes Isom presents a series of mixed media portraits of middle-aged and older women in her exhibition, “Grey Matters: Women in Progress.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
‘Low Country Rhythms’
What: The Main Library hosts Alvin Glen’s exhibit "Low Country Rhythms." The images in this exhibition connect the sounds of pounding rice to the root sounds of gospel and jazz music in America.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through February
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O89w3V
British Sporting Art
What: The second show in the Charleston Collects series, this exhibition features British sporting artworks by notable English painters from the private collection of Charleston’s Dr. Stephen and Mrs. Martha Penkhus.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through June 28
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: 843-722-2706, ext. 224, bit.ly/2tcpRgU
Southern Women
What: “Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection” examines the challenges female artists faced during the period between the late 1890s and early 1960s in which women’s social, cultural and political roles were being redefined and reinterpreted.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2N5z1Tf
Story Time
What: Story Time with the Gibbes, in collaboration with the Charleston County Public Library, will feature stories and songs in the galleries, inspired by temporary exhibits and works in the museum's permanent collection.
When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/38xZUYF
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey presents an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Ala. The exhibition consists of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and non-functionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Group Exhibit
What: The “Spectral Marauding” group exhibition highlights the work of Southern Louisiana-based artist collective Luminous Lookout. “Vivid Creatures,” by Charlotte Fraser, curated by Julia Deckman, is a showcase of "surprising beauty and appreciation" of bugs.
When: Exhibitions on display through March 21
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/31bk0F5
‘ArchiTALK’
What: In this edition of Drayton Hall’s City Speaks series, a group of nationally renowned architects will discuss their favorite examples of historic architecture around the world, their significance and how they lend themselves to contemporary lifestyles. The talk will be preceded by a reception.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25 members; $35 nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2SL93q8
'Quilts of Gee's Bend'
What: Screening of the documentary, "The Quilts of Gee's Bend," which brings to light the brilliant, bold and dynamic quilts created by a group of women who live in the isolated African American hamlet of Gee's Bend, Ala. A Q&A with the filmmaker will follow the screening.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: CofC School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/37A5ok2
Friday
Paint & Sip Class
What: Bring friends and drinks to this no-experience-needed painting class.
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/39z92Mv
Saturday
Comic Expo
What: The 12th annual Captain’s Comic Expo comic book and pop culture convention will feature vendors, speakers and a cosplay showcase, with more than 135 tables of classic and modern comic books, unique toys and visual artists. There will be additional activities for kids, Saturday's "The Star Wars Experience" and more.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Omar Shrine Temple, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$50; free for ages 10 and younger
More Info: 843-766-6611, captainscomicexpo.com
Poetry Reading
What: Join members of the Long Table Poets of Charleston for a reading of ekphrastic poems inspired by the work of Linda Fantuzzo.
When: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/3bzy5Bc
Sunday
Abstraction & Intuition
What: This two-day class led by Anne Abueva will explore ways to tap into creative intuition and tune out the inner critic using exercises in drawing, painting and mixed media.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $120 for members; $155 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722–0697, bit.ly/2uMyr6D
Monday
Oil Painting Workshop
What: Artist Sally Smith will lead a three-day oil painting workshop where she will teach the basics of mixing colors, blocking out a composition and the tools of painting.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 24-26
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston
Price: $350 for members; $450 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Hs1PSk
Tuesday
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversation. This date will feature "Transmitting Touch: New Frontiers of Haptic Holograms and Tactile Techno-Love" with Dr. David Parisi and "Textures & Temperatures through Encaustic Art" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Rutledge Cab Co., 1300 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 917-708-3940, bit.ly/2NyOw6a
Wednesday Feb. 26
Music Photography Show
What: This is a fast-paced storytelling look back at the psychedelic adventures of renowned jam band photographer Jay Blakesberg. He will sign copies of his new book following the presentation, and a full print gallery of his music photography will be on display.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2Sr9cQn