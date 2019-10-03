Today
Fiber Arts Guild
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
British Watercolors
What: The museum's exhibition "Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors" in galleries two and three, with works created in the 18th and 19th centuries in England, will close this week on Oct. 6.
When: Museum open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Susan Altman Exhibit
What: "The Magic of Monhegan" exhibit features work by Susan Altman and curated by Marina Dunbar. Monhegan Island is only one square mile in the middle of the sea 10 miles off the coast of Maine. This exhibit will be on view in Gallery 1056 until Nov. 2.
When: Open Tuesday-Saturday
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 3
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Rauschenberg
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.
When: On display daily through Jan. 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Nancy Langston
What: Nancy Langston’s newest glass work, pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions, will be on exhibit through October.
When: Open Monday-Saturday
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, art@lesecorrigan.com
Concurrent Exhibits
What: The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV
Friday
Art Show
What: The Mary Martin Gallery will hold a reception for “Vivid Beauties of Nature,” a collection by artist Pakan Penn.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Mary Martin Gallery at Charleston Place Hotel, 122 Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-0303, bit.ly/2m01fUR
Sunday
Bird Photography
What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $9.60-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/2HdSLCC
Monday
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are back with a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversations. This date will feature "Beyond Human Errors: Surgeries, Fast Cars, Losing Your Keys" with Dr. Ken Catchpole, and "Oooo-Oops Art" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2oaoRa1
Wednesday
Lese Corrigan
What: Work with artist Lese Corrigan to learn to use drawing to see line and record shadow and textures. This class is designed for all levels.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80-$90
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2mHtPe7