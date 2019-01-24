Today

Daniel Pointe Exhibit

What: A celebration of the fine art of residential artists on Daniel Island. Live music and light refreshments will be on site.

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24

Where: Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive, Daniel Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-375-2710, facebook.com/danielpointeretirement

Friday

Opening Exhibit

What: Redux’s newest exhibition “Hello My Name Is” will feature a group of four Charleston-based artists, Anna Hopkins, Andrew King, Jonathan Rypkema and Heather Thornton, for a show built in conversation and in reaction to Charleston’s existing arts community. The exhibit will run through March 9.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Saturday

Basket Weaving

What: Learn how to make a traditional sweetgrass basket with basket maker Trudy Hicks. All materials will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 26

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4890 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Monday

Paint Your Pet

What: Join artist Julia Deckman for a painting workshop where students will be assisted in painting their own pets. Attendees must register by Jan. 25 and email pictures of their pets to megan@reduxstudios.org.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75-$90

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn

Tuesday

Index of Southerness

What: Geographic information science specialist Dr. Rick Bunch will speak about the interactive map of the South, representing everything from street name maps to data collected on prison population and churchgoers, he was commissioned in conjunction with current Halsey exhibit "Southbound."

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: Room 309, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Wednesday

Gibbes Unplugged

What: Artist Peggy Ellis will share her personal connection to artists Ogden Pleissner and Anna Heyward Taylor and lead a tour through their exhibits.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Drink & Draw

What: An evening of community and artistry sponsored by Captain’s Comic Expo, Frothy Beard and Artist & Craftsman.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com