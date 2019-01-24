Today
Daniel Pointe Exhibit
What: A celebration of the fine art of residential artists on Daniel Island. Live music and light refreshments will be on site.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-375-2710, facebook.com/danielpointeretirement
Friday
Opening Exhibit
What: Redux’s newest exhibition “Hello My Name Is” will feature a group of four Charleston-based artists, Anna Hopkins, Andrew King, Jonathan Rypkema and Heather Thornton, for a show built in conversation and in reaction to Charleston’s existing arts community. The exhibit will run through March 9.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Saturday
Basket Weaving
What: Learn how to make a traditional sweetgrass basket with basket maker Trudy Hicks. All materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 26
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4890 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Monday
Paint Your Pet
What: Join artist Julia Deckman for a painting workshop where students will be assisted in painting their own pets. Attendees must register by Jan. 25 and email pictures of their pets to megan@reduxstudios.org.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$90
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Tuesday
Index of Southerness
What: Geographic information science specialist Dr. Rick Bunch will speak about the interactive map of the South, representing everything from street name maps to data collected on prison population and churchgoers, he was commissioned in conjunction with current Halsey exhibit "Southbound."
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Room 309, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Wednesday
Gibbes Unplugged
What: Artist Peggy Ellis will share her personal connection to artists Ogden Pleissner and Anna Heyward Taylor and lead a tour through their exhibits.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Drink & Draw
What: An evening of community and artistry sponsored by Captain’s Comic Expo, Frothy Beard and Artist & Craftsman.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com