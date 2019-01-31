Today
‘Remembered Voices’
What: The College of Charleston Libraries Department of Special Collection will host an exhibit through June 14 entitled “Remembered Voices: Women in Literature,” by local artist Bette Mueller-Roemer. The exhibit will be composed of twelve porcelain sculptures representing female literary characters.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Marlene and Nathan Addlestone Library Special Collections, 205 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-870-1277, speccoll.cofc.edu
‘Picturing Nam’
What: Patriots Point will premiere a new exhibition from the National Archives, “Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War.” The collection will be divided into three themes: landscapes, objects and faces and will run through March 31.
When: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $24 general admission
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Friday
‘Lowcountry Gone Wild’
What: The Lowcountry Gallery artists will each debut a small piece of art depicting turtles, birds of prey, dolphins, egrets or any Lowcountry creature they prefer for a group wildlife-themed show.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Lowcountry Artists, 148 East Bay, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com
Monday
‘Resilient’
What: Opening reception of new Saul Alexander Gallery exhibit entitled “Resilient” by Kolpeace, a collaboration with the Charleston Artist Network (CAN) as a memorial of African-American activists who fought for what they believe in. Preceding the reception at 5 p.m., CAN will record their Mic’d Up podcast live at the gallery.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery at Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Wednesday
Sit a Spell
What: The last of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aimed to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South in collaboration with the current Halsey and City Gallery joint exhibition. This installment will feature longtime activist Ruth Rambo as she leads a discussion of what is “new” about the New South.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Quilt Exhibit
What: The Art Quilters of the Lowcountry will showcase their work in a group exhibition entitled “Lowcountry Magic!” The exhibit will run through Feb. 28 with a free reception taking place at the gallery Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5-7 p.m.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org