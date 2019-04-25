Today
‘Sense of Place’
What: Hagan Fine Art will exhibit a collection of oil landscapes by Larry Horowitz through May 27.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/2vc2129
Friday
Yoga in the Rotunda
What: Instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall.
When: 8-9 a.m. April 26
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2yPENAn
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. April 27
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Creative Arts Workshop
What: Join Susan Irish, local artist and owner of Fabulon Art, for an introduction to alcohol inks.
When: 10 a.m.-noon April 27
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2UmvYqf
Art in the Park
What: “Art in the Park: A Celebration of Daniel Island’s Live Oaks” will include musical entertainment, Gullah storytelling, a history presentation and kids’ activities.
When: 1-5 p.m. April 27
Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: dihistoricalsociety@gmail.com, bit.ly/2PicNgG
Sunday
Bird Photography
What: An opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 28
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $9.60-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/2HdSLCC
Family Painting
What: Beth Melton Seabrook will lead a “chaos painting” class where families will use nontraditional forms to paint.
When: 2-4 p.m. April 28
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road
Price: $60
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2W3b8he
Wednesday
‘Black Gold’
What: The 13th annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition features works in fiber created by African American artists from throughout the United States. The theme was inspired by the song “Black Gold” by Esperanza Spalding.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21
Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org
‘The Culture: Part 2’
What: Quintin Chaplin’s exhibit is a continuation of a collection of acrylic and watercolor paintings presented at the North Charleston City Gallery. The series highlights themes and issues of modern society.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1-June 21
Where: North Charleston City Hall, second floor, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/2IKDclM
Opening Reception
What: North Charleston City Gallery will hold an opening reception for Joseph Kameen, winner of the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition, and his exhibition titled “Balancing Act.”
When: 6-8 p.m. May 1
Where: North Charleston City Gallery at Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/2IKDclM
Art Competition
What: Artists will display fine craft objects in the media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and three-dimensional mixed media in this 18th annual juried South Carolina Palmetto Hands Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2-3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IwdiTM
‘New Moon Visuals’
What: Throughout May, the Saul Alexander Gallery will show Raven Greene’s photography collection, “New Moon Visuals.”
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 1-31
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GyaBih
Photo Installation
What: Photographs based on the theme “Nourish” by seventh-graders from Charleston Development Academy will be displayed on the windows of and inside a pop-up gallery in the John L. Dart Library.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 1-31
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/2Gyb4kx