Today

‘Sense of Place’

What: Hagan Fine Art will exhibit a collection of oil landscapes by Larry Horowitz through May 27.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25

Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/2vc2129

Friday

Yoga in the Rotunda

What: Instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall.

When: 8-9 a.m. April 26

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2yPENAn

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. April 27

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Creative Arts Workshop

What: Join Susan Irish, local artist and owner of Fabulon Art, for an introduction to alcohol inks.

When: 10 a.m.-noon April 27

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2UmvYqf

Art in the Park

What: “Art in the Park: A Celebration of Daniel Island’s Live Oaks” will include musical entertainment, Gullah storytelling, a history presentation and kids’ activities.

When: 1-5 p.m. April 27

Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: dihistoricalsociety@gmail.combit.ly/2PicNgG

Sunday

Bird Photography

What: An opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 28

Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $9.60-$65

More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/2HdSLCC

Family Painting

What: Beth Melton Seabrook will lead a “chaos painting” class where families will use nontraditional forms to paint.

When: 2-4 p.m. April 28

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road

Price: $60

More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2W3b8he

Wednesday

‘Black Gold’

What: The 13th annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition features works in fiber created by African American artists from throughout the United States. The theme was inspired by the song “Black Gold” by Esperanza Spalding.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21

Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org

‘The Culture: Part 2’

What: Quintin Chaplin’s exhibit is a continuation of a collection of acrylic and watercolor paintings presented at the North Charleston City Gallery. The series highlights themes and issues of modern society.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1-June 21

Where: North Charleston City Hall, second floor, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/2IKDclM

Opening Reception

What: North Charleston City Gallery will hold an opening reception for Joseph Kameen, winner of the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition, and his exhibition titled “Balancing Act.”

When: 6-8 p.m. May 1

Where: North Charleston City Gallery at Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/2IKDclM

Art Competition

What: Artists will display fine craft objects in the media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and three-dimensional mixed media in this 18th annual juried South Carolina Palmetto Hands Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2-3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IwdiTM

‘New Moon Visuals’

What: Throughout May, the Saul Alexander Gallery will show Raven Greene’s photography collection, “New Moon Visuals.”

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 1-31

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GyaBih

Photo Installation

What: Photographs based on the theme “Nourish” by seventh-graders from Charleston Development Academy will be displayed on the windows of and inside a pop-up gallery in the John L. Dart Library.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 1-31

Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/2Gyb4kx

