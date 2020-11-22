You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, November 22, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

‘Dis/placements’

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”

When: Through Dec. 12

More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org

NaNoWriMo Jr.

What: For National Novel Writing Month, Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will post a daily writing challenge. Novelists ages 7 and up will be given 5 words to use in a short story.

When: Daily during the month of November.

More Info: bit.ly/35yhL17

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. every day.

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Monday

‘Make Like Matisse’

What: Young artists will learn about Henri Matisse and create an original work of art using the artist's cut-out collage technique.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 23

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/38F5sU3

Tuesday

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3

Wednesday Nov. 25

Native American Cooking Class

What: A Charleston County Librarian will show to make frybread in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

When: 3 p.m.

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3nmQfef

Saturday

Origami Series

What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s animal is a giraffe.

When: Saturdays through Dec. 19

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2TqJCuD

