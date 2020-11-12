You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual events for Sunday, November 15, 2020

  • Updated
drayton hall.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Drayton Hall will host a two-day virtual seminar "Exploring Race, Place & Identity Through Low Country Collections." File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Sunday

‘Dis/placements’

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”

When: Through Dec. 12

More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org

Literary Festival

What: The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival continues virtually with international and local guest speakers, including authors, academics, economists, critics, and former government officials.

When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 15

More Info: charlestontocharleston.com

NaNoWriMo Jr.

What: For National Novel Writing Month, Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will post a daily writing challenge. Novelists ages 7 and up will be given 5 words to use in a short story.

When: Daily during the month of November.

More Info: bit.ly/35yhL17

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. every day.

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

‘She Kills Monsters’

What: The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents Qui Nguyen's comedy-adventure "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," adapted for online performance.

When: Livestreamed 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 15.

Price: Free, with an option for donation.

More Info: 803-777-9353, bit.ly/37Hj28X

Tuesday

Book Club

What: The Sea Islands Book Club will discuss "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive," by Stephanie Land. Register in advance.

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 17

More Info: bit.ly/3nhpFDl

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3

Wednesday

‘Grounded in Gratitude’

What: The Charleston County Public Library will stream a live yoga program for kids of all ages, featuring books on gratitude and yoga poses. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 18

More Info: bit.ly/36mPwD9

‘Play and Learn’

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers activities that promote young children's development. This month, they will focus on gross motor and fine motor toys.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 18

More Info: bit.ly/2J812u9

History Symposium

What: Drayton Hall presents “Exploring Race, Place & Identity Through Low Country Collections,” a two-day virtual seminar featuring leading scholars and curators.

When: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 18, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19

More Info: bit.ly/3eNQL1V

‘PAC Presents’

What: This week’s “PAC Presents” livestream series will feature singer-songwriter Kael Jackson, performing from the PAC stage.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 18

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/32vmno5

Thursday

History Lectures

What: The Powder Magazine will present its 12th annual Fall Lunch and Lecture series over Zoom. Each lecture includes a weekly book giveaway.

When: Noon. Thursdays through Nov. 19.

Price: $40 for five lectures.

More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermagazine.org/programs

Poetry Reading

What: Buxton Books hosts Eugene Platt for a virtual poetry reading from his newest collection, "Nuda Veritas."

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 19

More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/2GJzHxz

Concert Series

What: The Village Concert Series presents Canadian-born pianist Chantale Gagne with bassist Jeremy Wolf, drummer Asa Holgate and singer Alva Anderson. The concert will be streamed live on the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church’s social media.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 19

More Info: 843-884-4612, mppc.net

‘Antigone’

What: The College of Charleston Department of Theatre and Dance presents a modern adaptation of Sophocles’ classic Greek tragedy “Antigone” by award-winning playwright Emily Mann.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19

More Info: bit.ly/3p9LDtH

Saturday

Origami Series

What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s animal is a crane.

When: Saturdays through Dec. 19

More Info: bit.ly/2TqJCuD

Chili Cook-Off

What: The Charleston Animal Society’s Annual Chili Cook-off continues virtually with celebrity chef guests, fundraising teams and inspirational stories about Toby’s Fund, which provides medical care for homeless animals at CAS.

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 21

More Info: chili.charlestonanimalsociety.org

‘Lights Up’

What: Towne Centre’s annual lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree, with live entertainment, a visit from Santa, trivia and more, will be held virtually this year. Hosted by Brian Cleary, the show benefits Camp Rise Above.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 21

More Info: bit.ly/35n9Ncf

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News