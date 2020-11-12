Virtual events for Sunday, November 15, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Sunday
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
Literary Festival
What: The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival continues virtually with international and local guest speakers, including authors, academics, economists, critics, and former government officials.
When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 15
More Info: charlestontocharleston.com
NaNoWriMo Jr.
What: For National Novel Writing Month, Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will post a daily writing challenge. Novelists ages 7 and up will be given 5 words to use in a short story.
When: Daily during the month of November.
More Info: bit.ly/35yhL17
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘She Kills Monsters’
What: The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents Qui Nguyen's comedy-adventure "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," adapted for online performance.
When: Livestreamed 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 15.
Price: Free, with an option for donation.
More Info: 803-777-9353, bit.ly/37Hj28X
Tuesday
Book Club
What: The Sea Islands Book Club will discuss "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive," by Stephanie Land. Register in advance.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 17
More Info: bit.ly/3nhpFDl
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3
Wednesday
‘Grounded in Gratitude’
What: The Charleston County Public Library will stream a live yoga program for kids of all ages, featuring books on gratitude and yoga poses. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 18
More Info: bit.ly/36mPwD9
‘Play and Learn’
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers activities that promote young children's development. This month, they will focus on gross motor and fine motor toys.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 18
More Info: bit.ly/2J812u9
History Symposium
What: Drayton Hall presents “Exploring Race, Place & Identity Through Low Country Collections,” a two-day virtual seminar featuring leading scholars and curators.
When: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 18, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19
More Info: bit.ly/3eNQL1V
‘PAC Presents’
What: This week’s “PAC Presents” livestream series will feature singer-songwriter Kael Jackson, performing from the PAC stage.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 18
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/32vmno5
Thursday
History Lectures
What: The Powder Magazine will present its 12th annual Fall Lunch and Lecture series over Zoom. Each lecture includes a weekly book giveaway.
When: Noon. Thursdays through Nov. 19.
Price: $40 for five lectures.
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermagazine.org/programs
Poetry Reading
What: Buxton Books hosts Eugene Platt for a virtual poetry reading from his newest collection, "Nuda Veritas."
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 19
More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/2GJzHxz
Concert Series
What: The Village Concert Series presents Canadian-born pianist Chantale Gagne with bassist Jeremy Wolf, drummer Asa Holgate and singer Alva Anderson. The concert will be streamed live on the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church’s social media.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 19
More Info: 843-884-4612, mppc.net
‘Antigone’
What: The College of Charleston Department of Theatre and Dance presents a modern adaptation of Sophocles’ classic Greek tragedy “Antigone” by award-winning playwright Emily Mann.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19
More Info: bit.ly/3p9LDtH
Saturday
Origami Series
What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s animal is a crane.
When: Saturdays through Dec. 19
More Info: bit.ly/2TqJCuD
Chili Cook-Off
What: The Charleston Animal Society’s Annual Chili Cook-off continues virtually with celebrity chef guests, fundraising teams and inspirational stories about Toby’s Fund, which provides medical care for homeless animals at CAS.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 21
More Info: chili.charlestonanimalsociety.org
‘Lights Up’
What: Towne Centre’s annual lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree, with live entertainment, a visit from Santa, trivia and more, will be held virtually this year. Hosted by Brian Cleary, the show benefits Camp Rise Above.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 21
More Info: bit.ly/35n9Ncf