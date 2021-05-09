You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Harriet Tubman trivia 02/01/18 (copy)

Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black will discuss abolitionist Harriet Tubman's connection to the Combahee River Raid as part of Middleton Place's Distinguished Speakers series on May 13. 

 Library of Congress

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Monday

Hurricane Basics

What: Learn all about hurricane formation with ABC News 4 meteorologist Emily Gracey, and make a DIY hurricane swirl with CCPL librarians in celebration of Hurricane Preparedness Week.

When: 10 a.m. May 10

Cost: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/33rnnJP

Tuesday

Howard Reich

What: Join CCPL for a conversation with author, journalist and filmmaker Howard Reich to discuss his book "The Art of Inventing Hope: Intimate Conversations with Elie Wiesel." Both Professor Wiesel and Robert Reich, Howard’s father, were liberated from the Buchenwald death camp on April 11, 1945.

When: 6 p.m. May 11

Cost: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3nSkuva

Wednesday

Gullah Culture

What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.

When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays

More Info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/39bf34a

Thursday

Speakers Series

What: In partnership with South Carolina Humanities, Middleton Place will present a virtual discussion with Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black of her monograph, “‘Combee’: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and the Gullah Geechee Transformation,” the first original research on Harriet Tubman in more than 15 years. 

When: 6:30 p.m. May 13

More Info: bit.ly/3tv8p0k

Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/3vqC4c5

Friday

Literary Gibbes

What: The Gibbes Museum of Art will partner with Charleston County Public Library to present a book club-style discussion of “An Artist of the Floating World” by Kazuo Ishiguro, inspired by “Lasting Impressions,” on exhibition at the Gibbes. Register in advance.

When: 1-2 p.m. May 14

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33ieEK4

