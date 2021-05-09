Virtual events for Sunday, May 9, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Monday
Hurricane Basics
What: Learn all about hurricane formation with ABC News 4 meteorologist Emily Gracey, and make a DIY hurricane swirl with CCPL librarians in celebration of Hurricane Preparedness Week.
When: 10 a.m. May 10
Cost: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/33rnnJP
Tuesday
Howard Reich
What: Join CCPL for a conversation with author, journalist and filmmaker Howard Reich to discuss his book "The Art of Inventing Hope: Intimate Conversations with Elie Wiesel." Both Professor Wiesel and Robert Reich, Howard’s father, were liberated from the Buchenwald death camp on April 11, 1945.
When: 6 p.m. May 11
Cost: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3nSkuva
Wednesday
Gullah Culture
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.
When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays
More Info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/39bf34a
Thursday
Speakers Series
What: In partnership with South Carolina Humanities, Middleton Place will present a virtual discussion with Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black of her monograph, “‘Combee’: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and the Gullah Geechee Transformation,” the first original research on Harriet Tubman in more than 15 years.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 13
More Info: bit.ly/3tv8p0k
Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3vqC4c5
Friday
Literary Gibbes
What: The Gibbes Museum of Art will partner with Charleston County Public Library to present a book club-style discussion of “An Artist of the Floating World” by Kazuo Ishiguro, inspired by “Lasting Impressions,” on exhibition at the Gibbes. Register in advance.
When: 1-2 p.m. May 14
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33ieEK4