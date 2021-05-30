You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Memorial Day19.JPG (copy)
The King's Counterpoint will give a virtual concert, "For the Fallen: Songs of Rememberance" on Sunday. file/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Sunday

Kings Counterpoint 

What: This Memorial Day Weekend, The King's Counterpoint choir ensemble will present "For the Fallen: Songs of Remembrance," a virtual concert event honoring fallen heroes joined by organist Parks Green. The program will include traditional Spirituals, Classical works and less widely known composers Blatchly and Taverner. Register in advance. 

When: 3 p.m. May 30

Price: $25 virtual ticket

More Info: 216-213-2582, event.gives/forthefallen

Monday

Parks Classroom

What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is “Creatures & Cribs: Estuary Exploration."

When: 1 p.m. June 1

More Info: bit.ly/3fO00jJ

Visiting Authors

What: The Charleston Library Society will virtually welcome authors Julia Cooke and Catherine Grace Katz for a discussion of Cooke’s new book of narrative history, "Come Fly The World: The Jet Age Story of the Women of Pan Am," on the remarkable, unseen role women flight attendants of the 1960s and '70s played on the world stage. The two authors will cover topics about women performing public diplomacy in unofficial roles across history. Register in advance. 

When: 6 p.m. June 1

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3vrcEM9

Book Club

What: CCPL's "Not Fiction" book club will virtually discuss, "The Overstory: A Novel" by Richard Powers.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 1

More Info: 843-805-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3wCzu3A

Thursday

Italians in Lowcountry

What: The Charleston Library society will virtually host author Christina Butler for a virtual book talk on "Italians in the Lowcountry: Sunny Italy’s Charleston Colony." Butler will share excerpts from more in-depth book interviews with former mayor Joe Riley, Spoleto Festival USA Executive Director Nigel Redden, and Italians who have recently moved to the Lowcountry. Followed by a Q&A.

When: 6 p.m. June 3

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2TnShRR

Saturday

Jazz Orchestra

What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra will blend jazz improvisation and swing from Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Billie Holiday with classical works Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Beethoven in a virtual concert, "Symphonic Swing: Jazz Meets the Classics." 

When: Available on demand June 5

Price: $10 virtual ticket

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/3fvTdwd, jazz@charlestonjazz.com

