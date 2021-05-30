Virtual events for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Sunday
Kings Counterpoint
What: This Memorial Day Weekend, The King's Counterpoint choir ensemble will present "For the Fallen: Songs of Remembrance," a virtual concert event honoring fallen heroes joined by organist Parks Green. The program will include traditional Spirituals, Classical works and less widely known composers Blatchly and Taverner. Register in advance.
When: 3 p.m. May 30
Price: $25 virtual ticket
More Info: 216-213-2582, event.gives/forthefallen
Monday
Parks Classroom
What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is “Creatures & Cribs: Estuary Exploration."
When: 1 p.m. June 1
More Info: bit.ly/3fO00jJ
Visiting Authors
What: The Charleston Library Society will virtually welcome authors Julia Cooke and Catherine Grace Katz for a discussion of Cooke’s new book of narrative history, "Come Fly The World: The Jet Age Story of the Women of Pan Am," on the remarkable, unseen role women flight attendants of the 1960s and '70s played on the world stage. The two authors will cover topics about women performing public diplomacy in unofficial roles across history. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. June 1
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3vrcEM9
Book Club
What: CCPL's "Not Fiction" book club will virtually discuss, "The Overstory: A Novel" by Richard Powers.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 1
More Info: 843-805-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3wCzu3A
Thursday
Italians in Lowcountry
What: The Charleston Library society will virtually host author Christina Butler for a virtual book talk on "Italians in the Lowcountry: Sunny Italy’s Charleston Colony." Butler will share excerpts from more in-depth book interviews with former mayor Joe Riley, Spoleto Festival USA Executive Director Nigel Redden, and Italians who have recently moved to the Lowcountry. Followed by a Q&A.
When: 6 p.m. June 3
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2TnShRR
Saturday
Jazz Orchestra
What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra will blend jazz improvisation and swing from Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Billie Holiday with classical works Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Beethoven in a virtual concert, "Symphonic Swing: Jazz Meets the Classics."
When: Available on demand June 5
Price: $10 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/3fvTdwd, jazz@charlestonjazz.com