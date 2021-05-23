You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Charleston County Parks' "Your Parks, You Classroom" series for students interested in local flora and fauna continues on May 25 at 1 p.m. Dreamstime.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Tuesday

Your Parks, Your Classroom

What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is “Sun, Sand & Science: Something Fishy.”

When: 1 p.m., May 25

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3tKj3QH

Artist Talk

What: Artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman will discuss his exhibition "You Are Here" with Katie Hirsch, director with the Halsey Institute. 

When: 7 p.m. May 25

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/live

Thursday

Foster Parenting

What: Charleston County DSS and FPA will present an information session on becoming a South Carolina foster parent. Prospective foster parents will hear from real foster families and foster care licensing agencies. While this event will focus specifically on Charleston County, interested individuals and families from surrounding areas are welcome to join.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 27

More Info: 864-202-6839, bit.ly/33Y2M06

