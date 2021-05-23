Virtual events for Sunday, May 23, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday
Your Parks, Your Classroom
What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is “Sun, Sand & Science: Something Fishy.”
When: 1 p.m., May 25
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3tKj3QH
Artist Talk
What: Artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman will discuss his exhibition "You Are Here" with Katie Hirsch, director with the Halsey Institute.
When: 7 p.m. May 25
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/live
Thursday
Foster Parenting
What: Charleston County DSS and FPA will present an information session on becoming a South Carolina foster parent. Prospective foster parents will hear from real foster families and foster care licensing agencies. While this event will focus specifically on Charleston County, interested individuals and families from surrounding areas are welcome to join.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 27
More Info: 864-202-6839, bit.ly/33Y2M06