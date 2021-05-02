You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, May 2, 2021

Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members will offer harvesting tips for summer and beyond on Saturday, April 8. 

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Tuesday

Book Discussion

What: CCPL's "Not Fiction" book club will discuss "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants" by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 3

More Info: bit.ly/3e39sQD

Wednesday

Gullah Culture

What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.

When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays

More Info: bit.ly/39bf34a

Thursday

Focus on Women

What: "Childbirth: From Slavery to the Present" will discuss and raise awareness about the ongoing challenges facing Black women's health care, including the public health crisis facing 21st century pregnant Black women. 

When: 6 p.m. May 6

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PzH13f

Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/3vqC4c5

Saturday

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page will offer gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. This Saturday’s focus will harvesting for summer and beyond. 

When: 10 a.m. April 8

More Info: bit.ly/3348yg5

