Virtual events for Sunday, May 2, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday
Book Discussion
What: CCPL's "Not Fiction" book club will discuss "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants" by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 3
More Info: bit.ly/3e39sQD
Wednesday
Gullah Culture
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.
When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays
More Info: bit.ly/39bf34a
Thursday
Focus on Women
What: "Childbirth: From Slavery to the Present" will discuss and raise awareness about the ongoing challenges facing Black women's health care, including the public health crisis facing 21st century pregnant Black women.
When: 6 p.m. May 6
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PzH13f
Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3vqC4c5
Saturday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page will offer gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. This Saturday’s focus will harvesting for summer and beyond.
When: 10 a.m. April 8
More Info: bit.ly/3348yg5