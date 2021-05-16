Virtual events for Sunday, May 16, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
May Week
What: The Charleston and North Charleston Alumnae Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host virtual May Week celebrations. Both events will include recognition of community members and scholarship recipients. The North Charleston chapter will have entertainment by youth from the Charleston County School of Arts, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and Royal Missionary Baptist Church. Register in advance.
When: 4 p.m. May 16
More Info: mayweek2021.eventbrite.com (Charleston Chapter), bit.ly/NCACDSTWeek21 (North Charleston Chapter)
Mary Alice Monroe
What: Join CCPL for a live virtual discussion with author Mary Alice Monroe of her latest novel, "The Summer of Lost and Found," presented by A Likely Story Bookstore and Carroll County Public Library.
When: 7 p.m. May 16
More Info: bit.ly/2RecJ6M
Tuesday
Your Parks
What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week's session is "Plants & Pollinators: Flowers & Friends."
When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., May 18
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3tKj3QH
Book Club
What: The Sea Islands virtual book club will discuss "Huntress" by Kate Quinn. Register in advance.
When: 2 p.m. May 18
More Info: bit.ly/3fhFho8
Cooking Class
What: Bread + Butter will continue its cooking series with a lesson in pie baking from chef Katy Powers.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. May 18
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Artist Talk
What: The Halsey Institute will present a conversation with artist Dan Estabrook and Bryan Granger, director of exhibitions with the institute, on Estabrook's latest show, "Wunderkammer."
When: 7 p.m. May 18
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/live
Wednesday
Gullah Culture
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.
When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays
More Info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/39bf34a
Thursday
Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3fesZwP
Saturday
Book Club
What: CCPL's adult book club will virtually discuss "Fruit of the Drunken Tree" by Ingrid Rojas Contreras, a novel inspired by the author's own life.
When: 3 p.m.
More Info: bit.ly/3fd9SmJ