Virtual events for Sunday, May 16, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

May Week

What: The Charleston and North Charleston Alumnae Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host virtual May Week celebrations. Both events will include recognition of community members and scholarship recipients. The North Charleston chapter will have entertainment by youth from the Charleston County School of Arts, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and Royal Missionary Baptist Church. Register in advance. 

When: 4 p.m. May 16

More Info: mayweek2021.eventbrite.com (Charleston Chapter), bit.ly/NCACDSTWeek21 (North Charleston Chapter) 

Mary Alice Monroe

What: Join CCPL for a live virtual discussion with author Mary Alice Monroe of her latest novel, "The Summer of Lost and Found," presented by A Likely Story Bookstore and Carroll County Public Library.

When: 7 p.m. May 16

More Info: bit.ly/2RecJ6M

Tuesday

Your Parks

What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week's session is "Plants & Pollinators: Flowers & Friends."

When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., May 18

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3tKj3QH

Book Club

What: The Sea Islands virtual book club will discuss "Huntress" by Kate Quinn. Register in advance. 

When: 2 p.m. May 18

More Info: bit.ly/3fhFho8

Cooking Class

What: Bread + Butter will continue its cooking series with a lesson in pie baking from chef Katy Powers. 

When: 6:30-8 p.m. May 18

More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events

Artist Talk

What: The Halsey Institute will present a conversation with artist Dan Estabrook and Bryan Granger, director of exhibitions with the institute, on Estabrook's latest show, "Wunderkammer." 

When: 7 p.m. May 18

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/live

Wednesday

Gullah Culture

What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.

When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays

More Info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/39bf34a

Thursday

Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/3fesZwP

Saturday

Book Club

What: CCPL's adult book club will virtually discuss "Fruit of the Drunken Tree" by Ingrid Rojas Contreras, a novel inspired by the author's own life. 

When: 3 p.m. 

More Info: bit.ly/3fd9SmJ

