Virtual Events for Sunday, March 28, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Annex Dance
What: Annex Dance Company’s newest work "Behind, Beyond, Between" will be premiered virtually. Audience members are also invited to a virtual Q&A session with the artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.
When: Q&A 7 p.m. March 28. Performance free for viewing through April 18.
More Info: bbb.annexdancecompany.org
Monday
McLeod Plantation
What: Join Shawn Halifax, head of public history at Charleston County Park and Recreation for a look at the people of McLeod Plantation, an important Gullah-Geechee heritage site that was nearly erased from history and shaped Charleston’s complex past and the nation’s future.
When: Noon-1 p.m. March 29
Price: $20 webinar ticket
More Info: bit.ly/3f1ebDa
Tuesday
Renaissance Artist
What: To celebrate Women’s History Month, join authors Dwight McInvaill, Caroline Palmer and Anne Tinker for a special presentation of their newly released book "Alice: Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Charleston Renaissance Artist." This personal story, told by the artist’s friends and family, will feature some of Smith’s photos and artwork.
When: Noon. March 30
Price: $20 virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/2Pf882X
Mary Lawson
What: Main Street Reads will host author Mary Lawson for a virtual "Reader Meet Writer" discussion of her new book, "A Town Called Solace."
When: 6-7 p.m. March 30
More Info: bit.ly/3racpC0
'Ukweli'
What: Horace Mungin’s poems and Karen Meadows’ lecture highlight the reality that Black women took leading roles in the struggle for Black liberation. Osei Chandler will moderate the discussion and Q&A panel.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 30
More Info: bit.ly/3tHAoKA
Wednesday
Business Webinar
What: Charleston Wine + Food will host a round table discussion on how organizations can grow and evolve while staying true to their mission in the midst of the pandemic. World Central Kitchen CEO, Nate Mook, and executive director of Heritage Radio Network, Caity Moseman Wadler, will be panelists.
When: 10 a.m. March 31
More Info: bit.ly/39az5vH
Rain Gardens
What: Kim Morganello, water resources extension associate and Master Rain Gardener program coordinator with Clemson University, will show how and why rain gardens are environmentally friendly as well as beautiful.
When: Noon. March 31
More Info: bit.ly/31du8hf
Thursday
Charleston Lore
What: Grahame Long, Director of Museums with the Historic Charleston Foundation, will take a closer look into some of the city’s oldest myths, legends and lore, from Lavinia Fisher to the hidden meaning of Rainbow Row.
When: Noon. April 1
More Info: bit.ly/3sbIlqR
Book Club
What: A discussion of "The Chanel Sisters" by Judith Little with the Pulpwood Queens Book Club, presented by Main Street Reads.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
More Info: bit.ly/2PhIRoI
Friday
Horticulture Talk
What: Kendal Leonard, owner of Meeting Green Gardens, will discuss the history of the houseplant craze, especially Victorians' obsession with ferns and how to care for them.
When: Noon April 2
More Info: bit.ly/2NETzVW
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight