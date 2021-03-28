You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual Events for Sunday, March 28, 2021

Rainbow Row

Grahame Long will take a closer look into some of Charleston's oldest myths including the hidden meaning of Rainbow Row. File/Corie Hipp/Preservation Society of Charleston/Provided

 File/Corie Hipp/Preservation Society of Charleston/Provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Annex Dance

What: Annex Dance Company’s newest work "Behind, Beyond, Between" will be premiered virtually. Audience members are also invited to a virtual Q&A session with the artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.

When: Q&A 7 p.m. March 28. Performance free for viewing through April 18. 

More Info: bbb.annexdancecompany.org

Monday

McLeod Plantation

What: Join Shawn Halifax, head of public history at Charleston County Park and Recreation for a look at the people of McLeod Plantation, an important Gullah-Geechee heritage site that was nearly erased from history and shaped Charleston’s complex past and the nation’s future.

When: Noon-1 p.m. March 29

Price: $20 webinar ticket

More Info: bit.ly/3f1ebDa

Tuesday

Renaissance Artist

What: To celebrate Women’s History Month, join authors Dwight McInvaill, Caroline Palmer and Anne Tinker for a special presentation of their newly released book "Alice: Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Charleston Renaissance Artist." This personal story, told by the artist’s friends and family, will feature some of Smith’s photos and artwork.

When: Noon. March 30

Price: $20 virtual ticket

More Info: bit.ly/2Pf882X

Mary Lawson

What: Main Street Reads will host author Mary Lawson for a virtual "Reader Meet Writer" discussion of her new book, "A Town Called Solace."

When: 6-7 p.m. March 30

More Info: bit.ly/3racpC0

'Ukweli'

What: Horace Mungin’s poems and Karen Meadows’ lecture highlight the reality that Black women took leading roles in the struggle for Black liberation. Osei Chandler will moderate the discussion and Q&A panel. 

When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 30

More Info: bit.ly/3tHAoKA

Wednesday

Business Webinar

What: Charleston Wine + Food will host a round table discussion on how organizations can grow and evolve while staying true to their mission in the midst of the pandemic. World Central Kitchen CEO, Nate Mook, and executive director of Heritage Radio Network, Caity Moseman Wadler, will be panelists. 

When: 10 a.m. March 31

More Info: bit.ly/39az5vH

Rain Gardens

What:  Kim Morganello, water resources extension associate and Master Rain Gardener program coordinator with Clemson University, will show how and why rain gardens are environmentally friendly as well as beautiful. 

When: Noon. March 31

More Info: bit.ly/31du8hf

Thursday

Charleston Lore

What: Grahame Long, Director of Museums with the Historic Charleston Foundation, will take a closer look into some of the city’s oldest myths, legends and lore, from Lavinia Fisher to the hidden meaning of Rainbow Row.

When: Noon. April 1

More Info: bit.ly/3sbIlqR

Book Club

What: A discussion of "The Chanel Sisters" by Judith Little with the Pulpwood Queens Book Club, presented by Main Street Reads. 

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

More Info: bit.ly/2PhIRoI

Friday

Horticulture Talk

What: Kendal Leonard, owner of Meeting Green Gardens, will discuss the history of the houseplant craze, especially Victorians' obsession with ferns and how to care for them.

When: Noon April 2

More Info: bit.ly/2NETzVW

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

