You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual events for Sunday, March 21, 2021

china.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Porcelain artifacts found during the archaeology dig of the 19th century laundry room behind the Aiken-Rhett House on display Feb. 21, 2018 in Charleston. On March 25 Drayton Hall will have a webinar on porcelains found on its site during a previous excavation. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

'Song from Ireland'

What: Charleston's Celtic harp and voice duo, Voxie, will celebrate the release of its debut CD, "Between the Distance," on "Song from Ireland," the Irish radio show from the Netherlands.

When: 2 p.m. March 21

Price: Free

More Info: tinyurl.com/yztzzzc3

Monday

Redistricting Reform

What: The League of Women Voters of South Carolina will continue its Good Governance Symposium with a discussion about the basics of redistricting. The State Redistricting Committee will take questions at the end. 

When: 6 p.m. March 22

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2Qgj697

Tuesday

Drayton Book Club 

What: Martha Zierden and Elizabeth Reitz will discuss their book, "Charleston: An Archaeology of Life in a Coastal Community." 

When: 5:30 p.m. March 23

Price: Donate-what-you-can

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/3rQx8vU

Cooking Series

What: Toast cooking classes continue with a lesson in fish butchery from chef Shamil Velazquez. 

When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 23

More Info: breadandbutterchs.org

Wednesday

Book & Author

What: The Post and Courier's 28th annual Book & Author literary luncheon will be virtual this year and will feature authors Adriana Trigiani and Lisa Scottoline. Register in advance. 

When: Noon March 24

Price: $25-$40

More Info: bit.ly/3vtmNrN

Victoria Wyeth

What: Victoria Browning Wyeth, the only grandchild of American painter Andrew Wyeth (1917-2009), will give insight into the artist's works and personal life via Zoom. 

When: 6-7:15 p.m. March 24

Price: $35 members, $45 nonmembers 

More Info: bit.ly/38HGXEJ

Thursday

'Beyond the Headlines'

What: Post and Courier reporters Seanna Adcox and Jamie Lovegrove will provide an update on the S.C. Statehouse in the first months of 2021. Moderated by Andy Shain, managing editor with The Post and Courier's Columbia newsroom. 

When: Noon March 25

More Info: bit.ly/3vnf5Qh

Chinese Porcelain

What: Drayton Hall's archaeology team will host a webinar on Chinese export porcelains found during an excavation.

Where: 5 p.m. March 25

Price: Donate-what-you-can

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/38GRUXj

Gov. Henry McMaster

What: The Post and Courier continues its Pints & Politics discussion series with S.C. governor Henry McMaster. Attendees may submit questions during registration.

Where: 6 p.m. March 25

More Info: bit.ly/3eG3sxK

'Chanel Sisters'

What: Main Street Reads book club will hold a virtual zoom discussion of "The Chanel Sisters" by Judith Little.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 25

Price: Free

More Info: mainstreetreads.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News