Virtual events for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
'Song from Ireland'
What: Charleston's Celtic harp and voice duo, Voxie, will celebrate the release of its debut CD, "Between the Distance," on "Song from Ireland," the Irish radio show from the Netherlands.
When: 2 p.m. March 21
Price: Free
More Info: tinyurl.com/yztzzzc3
Monday
Redistricting Reform
What: The League of Women Voters of South Carolina will continue its Good Governance Symposium with a discussion about the basics of redistricting. The State Redistricting Committee will take questions at the end.
When: 6 p.m. March 22
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2Qgj697
Tuesday
Drayton Book Club
What: Martha Zierden and Elizabeth Reitz will discuss their book, "Charleston: An Archaeology of Life in a Coastal Community."
When: 5:30 p.m. March 23
Price: Donate-what-you-can
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/3rQx8vU
Cooking Series
What: Toast cooking classes continue with a lesson in fish butchery from chef Shamil Velazquez.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 23
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org
Wednesday
Book & Author
What: The Post and Courier's 28th annual Book & Author literary luncheon will be virtual this year and will feature authors Adriana Trigiani and Lisa Scottoline. Register in advance.
When: Noon March 24
Price: $25-$40
More Info: bit.ly/3vtmNrN
Victoria Wyeth
What: Victoria Browning Wyeth, the only grandchild of American painter Andrew Wyeth (1917-2009), will give insight into the artist's works and personal life via Zoom.
When: 6-7:15 p.m. March 24
Price: $35 members, $45 nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/38HGXEJ
Thursday
'Beyond the Headlines'
What: Post and Courier reporters Seanna Adcox and Jamie Lovegrove will provide an update on the S.C. Statehouse in the first months of 2021. Moderated by Andy Shain, managing editor with The Post and Courier's Columbia newsroom.
When: Noon March 25
More Info: bit.ly/3vnf5Qh
Chinese Porcelain
What: Drayton Hall's archaeology team will host a webinar on Chinese export porcelains found during an excavation.
Where: 5 p.m. March 25
Price: Donate-what-you-can
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/38GRUXj
Gov. Henry McMaster
What: The Post and Courier continues its Pints & Politics discussion series with S.C. governor Henry McMaster. Attendees may submit questions during registration.
Where: 6 p.m. March 25
More Info: bit.ly/3eG3sxK
'Chanel Sisters'
What: Main Street Reads book club will hold a virtual zoom discussion of "The Chanel Sisters" by Judith Little.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 25
Price: Free
More Info: mainstreetreads.com