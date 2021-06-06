Virtual events for Sunday, June 6, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Meet Performers
What: Spoleto will publish daily video profiles of exceptional orchestra and choir members, giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of these young professionals who hail from all over the world. Each video will include a short performance from the musicians.
When: 5 p.m. through June 13
More Info: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA
XLV Gala
What: Spoleto's XLV Gala: Celebrating Nigel Redden's Legacy will feature Laurie Anderson, Bill T. Jones, Ayodele Casel, Rhiannon Giddens and other performers. Register in advance.
When: Available on demand through June 13
Price: Free
More Info: spoletousa.org/events/gala-xlv/
Monday
Conversations With
What: In her "Conversations With" series, CBS News journalist Martha Teichner this week will interview illusionist Scott Silven and cellist Alisa Weilerstein.
When: 3 p.m. June 7 (Scott Silven) and June 10 (Alisa Weilerstein)
More Info: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA
Mayor's Night In
What: Mayor Tecklenburg is offering his Mayor's Night In via Zoom. The goal is to give each citizen five minutes with the mayor. Based on demand, meetings may begin at any point during the 30-minute window. Register in advance.
When: 5 p.m. June 7
More Info: 843-724-7311, bit.ly/3wLNgRs
Chamber Music
What: Spoleto will stream daily performance highlights and artist introductions from the Chamber Music Series at the Dock Street Theater.
When: 5 p.m. daily. Available for viewing through June 18
More Info: youtube.com/user/SpoletoFestivalUSA
'A Thousand Ways'
What: 600HIGHWAYMEN will present "A Thousand Ways (Part I): A Phone Call," an interactive experience that anonymously connects participants by phone for "a treasure hunt of essential reckoning."
When: 5, 6:30, and 8 p.m. June 7
Price: $50 virtual ticket
More Info: spoletousa.org/events/a-phone-call/
Tuesday
Your Parks
What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. This week’s session is “Plants & Pollinators: Insect Investigation."
When: 1 p.m. June 8
More Info: bit.ly/3cbtVkI
'The Journey'
What: Illusionist Scott Silven will virtually transport viewers to rural Scotland in this interactive performance. Each participant will need a computer or Apple iPad with a stable internet connection and camera. Headphones with a built-in microphone also are required.
When: 6 and 8 p.m. June 8; 5 and 7 p.m. June 9 and 11; 7 p.m. June 10; 1 and 4 p.m. June 12; 2 and 5 p.m. June 13
Price: $50 virtual ticket (each member of a household must have a ticket to participate)
More Info: spoletousa.org/events/the-journey/
Friday
Edisto Auction
What: The Edisto Island Open Land Trust will present "The Party on Your Porch," a virtual auction to raise funds for conservation and education on Edisto. Items will include locally made art, vacation homes, hunting and fishing excursions, and sporting packages.
When: 8 a.m. June 11-9 p.m. June 12
More Info: 843-345-8277, Edisto.givesmart.com