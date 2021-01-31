Virtual events for Sunday, January 31, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Monday
‘Walk in the Parks’
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host "A Walk in the Parks," a virtual walk, run or bike ride, during the month of February. Participants can record their activity and track their progress along a virtual route.
When: Feb. 1-28
Price: $35 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-724-5003, awalkintheparks.org
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Book Discussion
What: CCPL's monthly nonfiction book group will discuss “Silver, Sword, and Stone: Three Crucibles in the Latin American Story” by Marie Arana. Register in advance for meeting access info.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/39rAOxy
Wednesday
NYT love stories
What: Charleston County Public Library will host a lunchtime book club-style discussion of selections from The New York Times' "Modern Love: True Stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption" short story collection. Register in advance.
When: Noon Wednesdays throughout February
More Info: bit.ly/3sXZ55V
Thursday
Virtual Tour
What: Curator Sara Arnold will give a virtual tour of the exhibition, “In Body and Soul: The Figure in Modernist Photography,” at the Gibbes Museum, featuring 30 works by renowned 20th century photographers.
When: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2M2Zgwh
Design lecture
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present "Maps, Politics, and Graphic Design," a lecture by Scott Reinhard in conjunction with the institute’s current exhibition "Larson Shindelman: Geolocation." Reinhard will discuss his work producing maps for the graphics desk at The New York Times and his advice for young designers.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 4
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/live
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
Origami series
What: CCPL's virtual origami series shows how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a heart.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 6
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary