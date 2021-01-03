You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual events for Sunday, January 3, 2020

Family dancing in living room

Charleston County Parks will host a free Virtual Inclusive Dance Party on Jan. 9.

 Dreamstime

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Sunday

‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’

What: Presented by Pure Theatre, Douglas Scott Streater portrays black jazz legend Louis Armstrong in this biographical play written by Terry Teachout, a reflection on Armstrong’s life and career as a Black man in a White world.

When: Available for virtual viewing through Jan. 9

Price: Pay-what-you-will, beginning at $15

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. every day.

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Tuesday

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Library's Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, building gardens and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb

Book Discussion

What: Charleston County Public Library continues its "Not Fiction" book discussions virtually. This month’s book will be "The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America" by Greg Grandin.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan 5.

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/2WTNcyY

Thursday

Virtual Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/3nNHdru

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Saturday

Virtual dance party

What: Charleston County Parks will host a free Virtual Inclusive Dance Party, intended for people with disabilities, along with their families, friends and caregivers. Registration required by Jan. 7 and the event link will be shared via Zoom.

When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 9

More Info: 

843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3552/Virtual-Inclusive-Dance-Party

Origami series

What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a samurai helmet.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 9

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/2JSgcV1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News