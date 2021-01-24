Virtual events for Sunday, January 24, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
'Neighbor' auction
What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host its annual Love Your Neighbor Auction virtually, featuring high-interest leisure and luxury items from local businesses for online bidding. In lieu of tickets, brunch kits can be purchased from Baguette Magic.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 24
More Info: olmoutreach.org/auction-info
International Affairs
What: Author and journalist Yossi Klein Halevi will give a virtual lecture about dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 24
More Info: bit.ly/3qw7zPI
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7
Monday
Food & Faith V
What: A panel of local faith leaders will discuss how Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have adapted to COVID restrictions and the limitations they face.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25
More Info: bit.ly/39VXzsn
Tuesday
Chamber Music
What: Chamber Music Charleston will livestream a house concert of works for violins and viola by De Beriot, Mozart and Kodaly.
When: Available on demand through Feb. 9
Price: $20 virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/3o0GjqH
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Drayton Book Club
What: Author Benjamin Lenhardt will discuss his new book, “Gardens of the North Shore of Chicago.” Register in advance for meeting access info.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 26
Price: Donate-what-you-can
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/3iqcsHk
Thursday
Art Lecture
What: David Houston, executive director with the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art will discuss the work of Manning Williams, who is currently on exhibit at The Gibbes Museum of Art with "Manning Williams: Reinventing Narrative Painting."
When: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 28
Price: $15 members, $20 nonmembers, $10 students/faculty
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Jazz Throwback
What: In its From the Archives series, Charleston Jazz Orchestra will air the Jan. 25, 2020, performance by the Monty Alexander Trio.
Where: 7 p.m. Jan. 28
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/charlestonjazz
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
Origami series
What: CCPL's virtual origami series shows how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is an iris.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 30
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Book Discussion
What: CCPL’s monthly adult fiction group will discuss “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews. Register in advance for meeting access info.
When: 3-4 p.m. Jan. 30
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3qqG4qL