Virtual events for Sunday, January 24, 2021

'Rice Fields' by Manning Williams (copy)

"Rice Fields" is among the works that are shown in the Gibbes Museum of Art's retrospective of Manning Williams, which opened on Jan. 22. The museum will host a virtual lecture on Williams' work on Jan. 28.

 File/Gibbes Museum of Art/Provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

'Neighbor' auction

What: Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host its annual Love Your Neighbor Auction virtually, featuring high-interest leisure and luxury items from local businesses for online bidding. In lieu of tickets, brunch kits can be purchased from Baguette Magic.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 24

More Info: olmoutreach.org/auction-info

International Affairs 

What: Author and journalist Yossi Klein Halevi will give a virtual lecture about dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 24

More Info: bit.ly/3qw7zPI

Virtual Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7

Monday

Food & Faith V

What: A panel of local faith leaders will discuss how Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have adapted to COVID restrictions and the limitations they face.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25

More Info: bit.ly/39VXzsn

Tuesday

Chamber Music

What: Chamber Music Charleston will livestream a house concert of works for violins and viola by De Beriot, Mozart and Kodaly.

When: Available on demand through Feb. 9

Price: $20 virtual ticket

More Info: bit.ly/3o0GjqH

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Drayton Book Club

What: Author Benjamin Lenhardt will discuss his new book, “Gardens of the North Shore of Chicago.” Register in advance for meeting access info.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 26

Price: Donate-what-you-can

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/3iqcsHk

Thursday

Art Lecture

What: David Houston, executive director with the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art will discuss the work of Manning Williams, who is currently on exhibit at The Gibbes Museum of Art with "Manning Williams: Reinventing Narrative Painting."

When: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 28

Price: $15 members, $20 nonmembers, $10 students/faculty 

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events

Jazz Throwback

What: In its From the Archives series, Charleston Jazz Orchestra will air the Jan. 25, 2020, performance by the Monty Alexander Trio.

Where: 7 p.m. Jan. 28

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/charlestonjazz

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Saturday

Origami series

What: CCPL's virtual origami series shows how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is an iris.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 30

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Book Discussion

What: CCPL’s monthly adult fiction group will discuss “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews. Register in advance for meeting access info.

When: 3-4 p.m. Jan. 30

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3qqG4qL

