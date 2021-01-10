You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, January 10, 2021

cute watercolor dragon with heart

On Saturday, Jan. 16, Charleston County Public Library’s Dorchester Branch will virtually celebrate "Appreciate a Dragon Day" with dragon-themed stories, book recommendations and a dragon bookmark-making craft.

 Dreamstime

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Sunday

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Virtual Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7

Monday

Ask a Naturalist

What: Educators from Old Santee Canal Park will answer questions about nature on Facebook Live.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 11

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/3gqTWgH

Tuesday

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Wednesday

Short Fiction 

What: Charleston County Public Library will host a virtual discussion of various stories from Curtis Sittenfeld’s anthology, "The Best American Short Stories 2020." This month’s meeting will look at the book’s introduction by Sittenfeld and “Godmother Tea” by Selena Anderson.

When: 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month 

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Thursday

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Saturday

'Dragon Day'

What: Charleston County Public Library’s Dorchester Branch will virtually celebrate "Appreciate a Dragon Day" with dragon-themed stories, book recommendations and a dragon bookmark-making craft.

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 16

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Origami series

What: The Charleston County Public Library's Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s animal is a butterfly.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 16

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

