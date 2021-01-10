Virtual events for Sunday, January 10, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Sunday
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7
Monday
Ask a Naturalist
What: Educators from Old Santee Canal Park will answer questions about nature on Facebook Live.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 11
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/3gqTWgH
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Wednesday
Short Fiction
What: Charleston County Public Library will host a virtual discussion of various stories from Curtis Sittenfeld’s anthology, "The Best American Short Stories 2020." This month’s meeting will look at the book’s introduction by Sittenfeld and “Godmother Tea” by Selena Anderson.
When: 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Thursday
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
'Dragon Day'
What: Charleston County Public Library’s Dorchester Branch will virtually celebrate "Appreciate a Dragon Day" with dragon-themed stories, book recommendations and a dragon bookmark-making craft.
When: 9 a.m. Jan. 16
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Origami series
What: The Charleston County Public Library's Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s animal is a butterfly.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 16
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary