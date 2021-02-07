Virtual events for Sunday, February 7, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday
'Liberal Zionism'
What: This lecture is the first of three one-hour conversations between IDF spokesman Dr. Nachman Shai and College of Charleston Jewish Studies Director Dr. Yaron Ayalon. They will analyze historical and recent events that led to the near disappearance of an entire political camp, the downfall of the Israeli Labor Party and the ouster of liberal politicians from other parties.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 9
More Info: bit.ly/36L44NY
‘Waitress’ Convo
What: The Gaillard Center will host actress, singer and fashion blogger Bailey McCall for a moderated discussion of her starring role in the North American tour of the musical "Waitress," the music of Sara Bareilles, the arts during COVID-19 and more.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 9
Price: $10 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org/events/waitress
‘Reader Meet Writer’
What: Main Street Reads of Summerville will host author Ariel Lawhon for a virtual discussion of her book, “Code Name Helene," based on a true story.
When: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 9
More Info: 843-875-5171, bit.ly/39Dal00
Wednesday
Conversation Cafe
What: Find out more about MUSC's journey to sustainability on its 90-acre campus and learn about the more than 2,500 trees ranging from ancient live oaks to new fruit saplings throughout the MUSC Arboretum, presented by the grounds manager and arborist.
When: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 10
More Info: bit.ly/2MZQ4sI
NYT Love Stories
What: Charleston County Public Library will host a lunchtime book club-style discussion of selections from The New York Times' "Modern Love: True Stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption" short story collection. Register in advance.
When: Noon Wednesdays throughout February
More Info: bit.ly/3sXZ55V
New Year Dumplings
What: Charleston County Public Library will show how to make dumplings for the Chinese Lunar New Year.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 10
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Art Lecture
What: Professors of Architectural History, History, and Islamic and Medieval Art with the College of Charleston will discuss the cultural and historical movements highlighted in the Gibbes’ exhibition, “Charleston Collects: Devotion and Fantasy, Witchcraft and the World’s End.”
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 10
Price: $5 members, $15 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/39CVR08
Short Fiction
What: Charleston County Public Library will host a virtual discussion of various stories from Curtis Sittenfeld’s anthology, "The Best American Short Stories 2020." This month’s meeting will focus on “The Apartment" by T.C. Boyle and "A Faithful but Melancholy Account of Several Barbarities Lately Committed" by Jason Brown.
When: 6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of each month
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Thursday
Online Auction
What: Nature lovers, hunters and conservationists can bid on Lowcountry experiences and products online during the "For the Love of the Lowcountry" auction, presented by the Lowcountry Land Trust.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 11-6 p.m. Feb. 21
More Info: 32auctions.com/lowcountrylandandtrust
Meet the Authors
What: Howard and Danielle Taylor, authors of "The Fundamentals of Marriage," will lead a free virtual workshop just in time for Valentine's Day.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 11
More Info: bit.ly/2YKEbJz
Bakari Sellers
What: The Pearlstine/Lipov Center for Southern Jewish Culture will host a book talk with former state congressman, CNN political analyst and author Bakari Sellers. His recent memoir, "My Vanishing Country," covers his childhood growing up in Denmark, S.C.. and his father's role as a civil rights hero.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
More Info: bit.ly/BakariSellers2021
Cooking Series
What: Bread + Butter’s Toast cooking series returns with a Valentine’s Day-themed lobster sale and cooking class. Each lobster kit includes a wine paring and a 90-minute instructional video from chef Michael Tuohy.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11 (video will be accessible the entire weekend)
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Floral Design
What: Floral artist Gretchen Cuddy will share tips and tricks for creating floral centerpieces in a virtual demo, presented by the Gibbes Museum.
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 11
Price: $5 members, $10 nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/3oCSsmi
Hutchinson House
What: The Drayton Hall Preservation Trust and the Edisto Island Open Land Trust will present a joint webinar with conservators and Hutchinson family descendants on the restoration of the historic Hutchinson House, an intact freedman’s house on Edisto Island.
When: 5-6 p.m. Feb. 11
Price: Donate-what-you-can
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2O61SKq
‘Reader Meet Writer’
What: Main Street Reads of Summerville will host journalist Jerry Mitchell for a virtual discussion of his book, “Race Against Time."
When: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 11
More Info: 843-875-5171, bit.ly/39Dal00
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7
Saturday
Cupid's Chase 2021
What: Community Options, Inc., a national nonprofit organization that helps adults with special needs to secure housing and employment in their area, will present a Valentine's Day-themed race at James Island County Park, with a virtual option.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 13
Price: $30 virtual race registration fee
More Info: 843-879-3270, bit.ly/3alsezv
Origami series
What: The Charleston County Public Library's Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a lily.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 16
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary