Virtual events for Sunday, February 14, 2021

Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Monday
Cooking Series
What: An interactive, plant-based cooking class using affordable ingredients with Justin Booher, culinary director with AMOR Healing Kitchen.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15
Price: Free, but donations accepted
More Info: 843-819-0257, amorhealingkitchen.org
Tuesday
Black History
What: Douglas Flowe will give a virtual Black History Month lecture, "Uncontrollable Blackness: African American Men and Criminality in Jim Crow New York."
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16
More Info: bit.ly/36WpI1Q
Jewish Studies
What: Don Seeman, a professor with Emory University and author of “One People, One Blood: Ethiopian Israelis and the Return to Judaism,” will give a talk on Ethiopian Jews and their challenging journey to becoming Israeli citizens.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16
More Info: bit.ly/3tNkr6h
Faith Lecture
What: D. Danyelle Thomas will close the Charleston Interreligious Council's Interfaith Speaker Series with a talk, “African American Millennials and Faith.”
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16
More Info: cicouncil.org, info@cicouncil.org
‘Champion of Error’
What: Robert Elder, a professor with Clemson University, will virtually discuss his new book, “Calhoun: American Heretic,” about John C. Calhoun, America's seventh vice president and a prominent defender of slavery whose statue was recently removed from Marion Square.
Where: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16
More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com/category/events
Concert Series
What: Chamber Music Charleston will livestream a salon concert of works by Bach, Chaminade and Telemann.
When: Available on demand through March 2
Price: $20 virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/3rEpHYl
Wednesday
NYT Love Stories
What: Charleston County Public Library will host a lunchtime book club-style discussion of selections from The New York Times' "Modern Love: True Stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption" short story collection. Register in advance.
When: Noon Wednesdays throughout February
More Info: bit.ly/3sXZ55V
Photography series
What: In part one of the Gibbes' new virtual series, "Depth of Field: Perspectives on 20th Century Photography," Beth E. Wilson, a lecturer with State University of New York at New Paltz, will discuss the birth of photojournalism at Life magazine during World War II.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 17
Price: $5 members, $15 nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/3p4T1VT
Music Chat
What: Learn what Maroon 5 and composer Pachelbel have in common, discover the “Baroque Pop” genre, and hear some medieval-style covers of modern hits in this “Music Chat” with Wojciech Milewski, conductor with the Summerville Orchestra.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 17
More Info: bit.ly/3q7lP1G
‘Mapping the Unknown’
What: Peter Etnoyer, a marine biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will speak about the discovery of Charleston’s Richardson coral reef by sonar mapping and share what the reef means for ocean health and exploration.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 17
More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/3p1YQDy
Thursday
Teen Science Cafe
What: The South Carolina Aquarium and the Museum of York County will present a virtual science cafe where teens ages 13 to 17 can learn about dolphins.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 18
More Info: bit.ly/3cSmcJn
Writer Series
What: The Charleston Library Society and Buxton Books will welcome author Susan Meissner and Garden & Gun senior editor C.J. Lotz as they discuss Meissner’s newest book, “The Nature of Fragile Things.” Register in advance for Zoom login info.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 18
More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/3jwO07n
‘Technologies’
What: Inspired by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art's current exhibition, "Larson Shindelman: Geolocation," College of Charleston faculty from the Schools of the Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences will discuss ways in which technologies have permeated the everyday life, media, politics and the arts.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 18
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming
'Goodbye, Columbus'
What: The Charleston Jewish Filmfest will present a lecture and multigenerational panel discussion with Eza Cappell, professor with the College of Charleston, of the 1969 film "Goodbye, Columbus," the story of a young Jewish couple navigating class differences and the sexual revolution of the 1960s. Register in advance.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 18
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2OkKUbl
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
Disappearing Charleston
What: Andrea Hazel, a former visiting artist with the Gibbes Museum, will present her series of paintings, "How it Was: Charleston in 1963,"
When: 11 a.m. Feb. 20
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2OasvOa