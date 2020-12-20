You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual Events for Sunday, December 20, 2020

Reindeer Run (copy)

This year's Reindeer Run will be a virtual 5K to benefit MUSC Children's Hospital. File/Marie Rodriguez/Special to The Post and Courier

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’

What: Douglas Scott Streater portrays black jazz legends Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis in this Terry Teachout play.

When: Available for virtual viewing through Jan. 2

Price: $15 virtual ticket

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. every day.

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Art Exhibit

What: “Une Belle Amite” (“A Beautiful Friendship”) contains more than 30 original oil paintings by Alice Williams at Hagan Fine Art.

When: On virtual exhibition through Jan. 1

More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/3qsb7Dt

Monday

Reindeer Run

What: The 30th annual Reindeer Run is a virtual 5K run/walk to benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital and hosted by the Charitable Society of Charleston. Runners may start their race anywhere using an app to track their time. Festive costumes are encouraged for a contest (also virtual) and each runner will receive a 2020 race T-shirt and festive Reindeer Run antlers.

When: Virtual race ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 22

Price: $15 for kids ages 5-16, $25 for adults

More Info: 843-670-4388, reindeerrun.org

Tuesday

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, building a garden and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb

Thursday

Game Night

What: Let’s Roam presents a night of trivia, charades, and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 24

More Info: bit.ly/39QPlDh

Saturday

Digital Library

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to navigate through the extensive database and find cool histories about the Lowcountry.

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 26

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/3noh0PV

