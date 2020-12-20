Virtual Events for Sunday, December 20, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’
What: Douglas Scott Streater portrays black jazz legends Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis in this Terry Teachout play.
When: Available for virtual viewing through Jan. 2
Price: $15 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Art Exhibit
What: “Une Belle Amite” (“A Beautiful Friendship”) contains more than 30 original oil paintings by Alice Williams at Hagan Fine Art.
When: On virtual exhibition through Jan. 1
More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/3qsb7Dt
Monday
Reindeer Run
What: The 30th annual Reindeer Run is a virtual 5K run/walk to benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital and hosted by the Charitable Society of Charleston. Runners may start their race anywhere using an app to track their time. Festive costumes are encouraged for a contest (also virtual) and each runner will receive a 2020 race T-shirt and festive Reindeer Run antlers.
When: Virtual race ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 22
Price: $15 for kids ages 5-16, $25 for adults
More Info: 843-670-4388, reindeerrun.org
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, building a garden and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays.
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb
Thursday
Game Night
What: Let’s Roam presents a night of trivia, charades, and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 24
More Info: bit.ly/39QPlDh
Saturday
Digital Library
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to navigate through the extensive database and find cool histories about the Lowcountry.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 26
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/3noh0PV