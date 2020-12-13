Virtual events for Sunday, December 13, 2020

Today Dec. 13
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Virtual Art Exhibit
What: “Une Belle Amite” (“A Beautiful Friendship”) contains more than 30 original oil paintings by Alice Williams.
When: On virtual exhibition through Jan. 1
More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/3qsb7Dt
Monday Dec. 14
Ask a Naturalist
What: Educators from Old Santee Canal Park will answer questions about nature on Facebook Live.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 14
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/3gqTWgH
Tuesday Dec. 15
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays.
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb
Cooking Series
What: Bread + Butter’s Toast cooking class wraps up 2020 with “Holiday Extravaganza". Chef Lauren Furey and friends will show how to recreate favorite holiday dishes and a festive cocktail.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14
Price: $20 suggested donation
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Thursday Dec. 17
‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’
What: Black jazz legend Louis Armstrong (portrayed by Douglas Scott Streater) reflects on his life and career in Terry Teachout's one-person play.
When: Available for virtual viewing through Jan. 2
Price: $15 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam presents a night of trivia, charades, and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
More Info: bit.ly/39QPlDh
Saturday Dec. 19
Origami series
What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a starbox.
When: 1 p.m. Dec. 19
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/2JSgcV1
‘Holiday Swing’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will present a virtual performance from Firefly Distillery featuring guest vocalist Zandrina Dunning.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19
Price: $10 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-641-0011, jazz@charlestonjazz.com