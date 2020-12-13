You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, December 13, 2020

Today Dec. 13

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. every day.

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Virtual Art Exhibit

What: “Une Belle Amite” (“A Beautiful Friendship”) contains more than 30 original oil paintings by Alice Williams.

When: On virtual exhibition through Jan. 1

More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/3qsb7Dt

Monday Dec. 14

Ask a Naturalist

What: Educators from Old Santee Canal Park will answer questions about nature on Facebook Live. 

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 14

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/3gqTWgH

Tuesday Dec. 15

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb

Cooking Series

What: Bread + Butter’s Toast cooking class wraps up 2020 with “Holiday Extravaganza". Chef Lauren Furey and friends will show how to recreate favorite holiday dishes and a festive cocktail. 

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14

Price: $20 suggested donation

More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events

Thursday Dec. 17

‘Satchmo at the Waldorf’

What: Black jazz legend Louis Armstrong (portrayed by Douglas Scott Streater) reflects on his life and career in Terry Teachout's one-person play. 

When: Available for virtual viewing through Jan. 2

Price: $15 virtual ticket

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Virtual Game Night

What: Let’s Roam presents a night of trivia, charades, and drawing over video. 

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17

More Info: bit.ly/39QPlDh

Saturday Dec. 19

Origami series

What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a starbox.

When: 1 p.m. Dec. 19

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/2JSgcV1

‘Holiday Swing’

What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will present a virtual performance from Firefly Distillery featuring guest vocalist Zandrina Dunning.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19

Price: $10 virtual ticket

More Info: 843-641-0011, jazz@charlestonjazz.com

Aiken Breaking News