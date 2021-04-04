You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, April 4, 2021

Virtual Cal Garden

CCPL's Facebook page will offer gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and staff members. Barbara H. Smith/Clemson Extension/provided

 Barbara H. Smith/Clemson Extension/provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Annex Dance

What: Annex Dance Company’s newest work “Behind, Beyond, Between” will be premiered virtually. Audience members are also invited to a virtual Q&A session with the artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.

When: Performance free for viewing through April 18.

More Info: bbb.annexdancecompany.org

Jewish Filmfest

What: Stream the film "Love It Was Not." The film follows the story of a Nazi officer who falls in love with a Jewish concentration camp prisoner. Thirty years later she is a witness at his war crimes trial.

When: Streaming April 4-7

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/CharlestonJewishFilmfest

Tuesday

Nonfiction Book

What: CCPL's virtual "Not Fiction" book club will discuss "How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy" by Jenny Odell.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 6.

More Info: bit.ly/3foFiIp

Cooking Class

What: Bread + Butter will continue its Toast series of cooking classes. This week will focus on ballpark fare with Josh Shea.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 6.

Price: Donation Based with suggested donation of $20.

More info: givebutter.com/ballpark

Wednesday

American Poetry

What: Celebrate National Poetry Month with a virtual book discussion "The Best American Poetry 2020" from Charleston County Public Library. 

When: Noon April 7

More Info: bit.ly/3cyg88l

Gullah Culture

What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.

When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays

More Info: bit.ly/2ZGXfJo

Photography series

What: As part of the Gibbes' new virtual series, “Depth of Field: Perspectives on 20th Century Photography,” Bradford R. Collins, a professor with the University of South Carolina, will discuss the life and work of photographer of Alfred Stieglitz. 

When: 6 p.m. April 7

Price: $5 for members, $15 for nonmembers

More Info: bit.ly/3rAmdp2

Thursday

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Saturday

Gardening Series 

What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page will offer gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. This Saturday's focus will be planting. 

When: 10 a.m. April 10

More Info: bit.ly/39NfOkD

Big Band Legacy

What: Join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra as they present a musical timeline of the evolution of the Jazz Orchestra with Big Band Legacy, in Charleston, North Charleston, and online.

When: Streaming starting April 10.

Where: Online

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/3dkVpE9

