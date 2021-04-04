Virtual events for Sunday, April 4, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Annex Dance
What: Annex Dance Company’s newest work “Behind, Beyond, Between” will be premiered virtually. Audience members are also invited to a virtual Q&A session with the artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.
When: Performance free for viewing through April 18.
More Info: bbb.annexdancecompany.org
Jewish Filmfest
What: Stream the film "Love It Was Not." The film follows the story of a Nazi officer who falls in love with a Jewish concentration camp prisoner. Thirty years later she is a witness at his war crimes trial.
When: Streaming April 4-7
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/CharlestonJewishFilmfest
Tuesday
Nonfiction Book
What: CCPL's virtual "Not Fiction" book club will discuss "How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy" by Jenny Odell.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 6.
More Info: bit.ly/3foFiIp
Cooking Class
What: Bread + Butter will continue its Toast series of cooking classes. This week will focus on ballpark fare with Josh Shea.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 6.
Price: Donation Based with suggested donation of $20.
More info: givebutter.com/ballpark
Wednesday
American Poetry
What: Celebrate National Poetry Month with a virtual book discussion "The Best American Poetry 2020" from Charleston County Public Library.
When: Noon April 7
More Info: bit.ly/3cyg88l
Gullah Culture
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.
When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays
More Info: bit.ly/2ZGXfJo
Photography series
What: As part of the Gibbes' new virtual series, “Depth of Field: Perspectives on 20th Century Photography,” Bradford R. Collins, a professor with the University of South Carolina, will discuss the life and work of photographer of Alfred Stieglitz.
When: 6 p.m. April 7
Price: $5 for members, $15 for nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/3rAmdp2
Thursday
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page will offer gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. This Saturday's focus will be planting.
When: 10 a.m. April 10
More Info: bit.ly/39NfOkD
Big Band Legacy
What: Join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra as they present a musical timeline of the evolution of the Jazz Orchestra with Big Band Legacy, in Charleston, North Charleston, and online.
When: Streaming starting April 10.
Where: Online
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/3dkVpE9