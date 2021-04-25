You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual events for Sunday, April 25, 2021

CharlestonJazzOrchestra_KingandFieldsPhotography.jpg (copy)

Robert Lewis leads the Charleston Jazz Orchestra at the Charleston Music Hall in a 2019 concert. A virtual performance of the orchestra's newest concert, "World of Jazz: A Global Experience," will be available for on demand viewing starting May 1. 

 Ben Chrisman/King and Fields Photography/Provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

'Looking Up'

What: The Wells Gallery's group show, "Looking Up" features open skies, sprawling landscapes, and other hopeful subjects.

When: On virtual exhibition through April 25

More Info: wellsgallery.com

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Monday

Film Series

What: The Center for Creative Partnerships and Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College present the film “From Swastika to Jim Crow: Jewish Scholars in Black Colleges.”

When: Noon April 26 and 7 p.m. April 27

More Info: bit.ly/3gtb3k4

Wednesday

Book Discussion 

What: Celebrate National Poetry month with CCPL's virtual book discussion of "The Best American Poetry 2020."

When: Noon April 28

More Info: bit.ly/3rV5U6H

Gullah Culture 

What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.

When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays

More Info: bit.ly/39bf34a

Thursday

Film Talk

What: The Center for Creative Partnerships and Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College present a virtual community discussion with John Whittington Franklin, whose father was featured in the film, "From Swastika to Jim Crow: Jewish Scholars in Black Colleges."

When: 7 p.m. April 29

More Info: bit.ly/3gtb3k4

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Friday

Stephen Gabriel

What: The Gaillard Center will host Stephen Gabriel, president and executive producer with Work Light Productions and a member of the creative team behind "An Officer and a Gentleman," for a virtual discussion of the production, how Broadway shows come together and more. 

When: 6 p.m. April 30

Price: $10 for single virtual ticket, $15 for family virtual ticket

More Info: bit.ly/3gq7zyL

Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/2QnRA9Z

Saturday

'World of Jazz'

What: Join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra for "World of Jazz: A Global Experience," as they explore the international influence of jazz and the genre's ability to unite people and cultures from all corners of the globe. 

When: Available on-demand May 1

Price: $10 virtual ticket

More Info: bit.ly/3n5ShRf

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News