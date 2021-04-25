Virtual events for Sunday, April 25, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
'Looking Up'
What: The Wells Gallery's group show, "Looking Up" features open skies, sprawling landscapes, and other hopeful subjects.
When: On virtual exhibition through April 25
More Info: wellsgallery.com
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Monday
Film Series
What: The Center for Creative Partnerships and Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College present the film “From Swastika to Jim Crow: Jewish Scholars in Black Colleges.”
When: Noon April 26 and 7 p.m. April 27
More Info: bit.ly/3gtb3k4
Wednesday
Book Discussion
What: Celebrate National Poetry month with CCPL's virtual book discussion of "The Best American Poetry 2020."
When: Noon April 28
More Info: bit.ly/3rV5U6H
Gullah Culture
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.
When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays
More Info: bit.ly/39bf34a
Thursday
Film Talk
What: The Center for Creative Partnerships and Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College present a virtual community discussion with John Whittington Franklin, whose father was featured in the film, "From Swastika to Jim Crow: Jewish Scholars in Black Colleges."
When: 7 p.m. April 29
More Info: bit.ly/3gtb3k4
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Friday
Stephen Gabriel
What: The Gaillard Center will host Stephen Gabriel, president and executive producer with Work Light Productions and a member of the creative team behind "An Officer and a Gentleman," for a virtual discussion of the production, how Broadway shows come together and more.
When: 6 p.m. April 30
Price: $10 for single virtual ticket, $15 for family virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/3gq7zyL
Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/2QnRA9Z
Saturday
'World of Jazz'
What: Join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra for "World of Jazz: A Global Experience," as they explore the international influence of jazz and the genre's ability to unite people and cultures from all corners of the globe.
When: Available on-demand May 1
Price: $10 virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/3n5ShRf