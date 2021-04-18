You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual events for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Ron and Natalie Daise.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Natalie and Ron Daise along the Lowcountry Trail at Brookgreen Gardens. Mr. Daise gives weekly talks as part of Brookgreen's Virtual Gullah Geechee Program Series, which continues at 1 p.m. April 21.

 file/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

'Looking Up'

What: The Wells Gallery's group show, "Looking Up" features open skies, sprawling landscapes, and other hopeful subjects.

When: On virtual exhibition through April 25

More Info: wellsgallery.com

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Annex Dance

What: Annex Dance Company’s newest work “Behind, Beyond, Between” will be premiered virtually. Audience members are also invited to a virtual Q&A session with the artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.

When: Performance free for viewing through April 18.

More Info: bbb.annexdancecompany.org

Monday

Book Talk

What: Join authors Dwight McInvaill, Caroline Palmer and Anne Tinker as they discuss their newly released book about one of Charleston’s most acclaimed artists, "Alice: Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Charleston Renaissance Artist." Accompanying an invitation-only Launch Event, this digital webinar is free to the public and hosted by Middleton Place Foundation.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 19

More Info: bit.ly/32aYaCV

Tuesday

Drayton Book Club 

What: Bernard E. Powers Jr., professor emeritus of history with the College of Charleston, will discuss his new book "101 African Americans Who Shaped South Carolina."

When: 5:30 p.m. April 20

More Info: bit.ly/3e3YpoP

Cooking Series

What: Toast cooking classes continue with how to make seafood risotto by Scott Countryman.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 20

More Info: breadandbutterchs.org

Wednesday

Virtual Book Discussion 

What: Celebrate National Poetry month with CCPL's virtual book discussion of "The Best American Poetry 2020."

When: Noon April 21

More Info: bit.ly/3rV5U6H

Builder Bash

What: Charleston Habitat for Humanity’s Builder Bash seeks to raise funds to achieve its mission of providing safe and affordable housing to low-income families. The virtual event will include a silent auction, raffle and food basket with a bottle of wine for guests to enjoy from home. 

When: 6:30 p.m. April 21

Where: The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $250 virtual ticket (for two guests) 

More Info: 843-579-0777, charlestonhabitat.org

Gullah Culture Series

What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.

When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays

More Info: bit.ly/39bf34a

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Saturday

Author Talk

What: Buxton Books is excited to host New York Times best-selling author Karen White on Independent Bookstore Day for a virtual discussion of her novel, "The Last Night in London." 

When: 10:30 a.m. April 24

More Info: bit.ly/32alf8K

Book Discussion

What: CCPL's book club will discuss "History of Wolves" by Emily Fridlund. 

When: 3 p.m. April 24

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3g4QLx5

Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/31ZGqKC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News