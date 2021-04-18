Virtual events for Sunday, April 18, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
'Looking Up'
What: The Wells Gallery's group show, "Looking Up" features open skies, sprawling landscapes, and other hopeful subjects.
When: On virtual exhibition through April 25
More Info: wellsgallery.com
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Annex Dance
What: Annex Dance Company’s newest work “Behind, Beyond, Between” will be premiered virtually. Audience members are also invited to a virtual Q&A session with the artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.
When: Performance free for viewing through April 18.
More Info: bbb.annexdancecompany.org
Monday
Book Talk
What: Join authors Dwight McInvaill, Caroline Palmer and Anne Tinker as they discuss their newly released book about one of Charleston’s most acclaimed artists, "Alice: Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Charleston Renaissance Artist." Accompanying an invitation-only Launch Event, this digital webinar is free to the public and hosted by Middleton Place Foundation.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 19
More Info: bit.ly/32aYaCV
Tuesday
Drayton Book Club
What: Bernard E. Powers Jr., professor emeritus of history with the College of Charleston, will discuss his new book "101 African Americans Who Shaped South Carolina."
When: 5:30 p.m. April 20
More Info: bit.ly/3e3YpoP
Cooking Series
What: Toast cooking classes continue with how to make seafood risotto by Scott Countryman.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 20
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org
Wednesday
Virtual Book Discussion
What: Celebrate National Poetry month with CCPL's virtual book discussion of "The Best American Poetry 2020."
When: Noon April 21
More Info: bit.ly/3rV5U6H
Builder Bash
What: Charleston Habitat for Humanity’s Builder Bash seeks to raise funds to achieve its mission of providing safe and affordable housing to low-income families. The virtual event will include a silent auction, raffle and food basket with a bottle of wine for guests to enjoy from home.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 21
Where: The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250 virtual ticket (for two guests)
More Info: 843-579-0777, charlestonhabitat.org
Gullah Culture Series
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.
When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays
More Info: bit.ly/39bf34a
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
Author Talk
What: Buxton Books is excited to host New York Times best-selling author Karen White on Independent Bookstore Day for a virtual discussion of her novel, "The Last Night in London."
When: 10:30 a.m. April 24
More Info: bit.ly/32alf8K
Book Discussion
What: CCPL's book club will discuss "History of Wolves" by Emily Fridlund.
When: 3 p.m. April 24
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3g4QLx5
Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/31ZGqKC