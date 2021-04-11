Virtual events for Sunday, April 11, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
'Looking Up'
What: The Wells Gallery's group show, "Looking Up" features open skies, sprawling landscapes, and other hopeful subjects.
When: On virtual exhibition through April 25
More Info: wellsgallery.com
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Jean-Yves Thibaudet
What: Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will perform Debussy's "Preludes," livestreamed from the Gaillard for virtual viewing.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 11
Price: $20 virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/3mpzD6u
Studying Abroad
What: Charleston County Public Library will screen a travel vlog following two former Wando High School students relocating to Australia to attend university abroad. The vlog addresses traveling during a pandemic, hotel quarantine, studying abroad, campus life in Australia and other cultural differences.
When: 5 p.m. April 11
More Info: bit.ly/3fKghaX
Annex Dance
What: Annex Dance Company’s newest work “Behind, Beyond, Between” will be premiered virtually. Audience members are also invited to a virtual Q&A session with the artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.
When: Performance free for viewing through April 18.
More Info: bbb.annexdancecompany.org
Monday
Civil War Medicine
What: Jake Wynn, director of interpretation with the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, will give a virtual talk on the medical career of Dr. Samuel W. Crawford and his role in the siege and battle at Fort Sumter in 1861.
When: 1 p.m. April 12
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3cWR7Ea
Tuesday
Edison & Tesla
What: Eric Vedeler will give a virtual talk on the dramatic feud between inventors Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.
When: 7 p.m. April 13
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/39MG52k
Wednesday
Book Discussion
What: Celebrate National Poetry Month with a virtual book discussion of "The Best American Poetry 2020" from Charleston County Public Library.
When: Noon April 14
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3rV5U6H
Gullah Culture
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.
When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays
More Info: bit.ly/39bf34a
Short Fiction
What: Join Charleston County Public Library for a virtual discussion of readings from "The Best American Short Stories 2020."
When: 6:30 p.m. April 14
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3sZ3SDJ
Thursday
Springtime Gardens
What: Take a virtual walk through Charleston’s springtime gardens with Tony Bertauski, horticulturalist at Trident Technical College and garden columnist for The Post and Courier. Learn about the variety of stunning plants, trees and flowers that dress up the town and fill the air with their fragrances.
When: 11:30 a.m. April 15
Price: $55 virtual ticket
More Info: bit.ly/2PZgY5t
Author Talk
What: Buxton Books will host local crime fiction author Vernon Glenn for a virtual event in conversation with author Sara Johnson.
When: 6 p.m. April 15
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/3up3cYE
Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/31ZGqKC
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
'Small Bites'
What: Join CCPL's "Small Bites" virtual book club for lively discussions on short classics. April's book is "The Age of Innocence" by Edith Wharton.
When: 10:30 a.m. April 17
More Info: bit.ly/31SProI