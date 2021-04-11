You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events for Sunday, April 11, 2021

4.11.21 Jean_Yves_05_211 ©Andrew Eccles.jpeg (copy)

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will present a program of Preludes by Claude Debussy at the Charleston Gaillard Center on April 11. 

 Andrew Eccles/Provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

'Looking Up'

What: The Wells Gallery's group show, "Looking Up" features open skies, sprawling landscapes, and other hopeful subjects.

When: On virtual exhibition through April 25

More Info: wellsgallery.com

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

Price: Free

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Jean-Yves Thibaudet 

What: Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will perform Debussy's "Preludes," livestreamed from the Gaillard for virtual viewing. 

When: 7:30 p.m. April 11

Price: $20 virtual ticket

More Info: bit.ly/3mpzD6u

Studying Abroad

What: Charleston County Public Library will screen a travel vlog following two former Wando High School students relocating to Australia to attend university abroad. The vlog addresses traveling during a pandemic, hotel quarantine, studying abroad, campus life in Australia and other cultural differences.

When: 5 p.m. April 11

More Info: bit.ly/3fKghaX

Annex Dance

What: Annex Dance Company’s newest work “Behind, Beyond, Between” will be premiered virtually. Audience members are also invited to a virtual Q&A session with the artistic directors, company members and Leslie Alexander.

When: Performance free for viewing through April 18.

More Info: bbb.annexdancecompany.org

Monday

Civil War Medicine

What: Jake Wynn, director of interpretation with the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, will give a virtual talk on the medical career of Dr. Samuel W. Crawford and his role in the siege and battle at Fort Sumter in 1861.

When: 1 p.m. April 12

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3cWR7Ea

Tuesday

Edison & Tesla

What: Eric Vedeler will give a virtual talk on the dramatic feud between inventors Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.

When: 7 p.m. April 13

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/39MG52k

Wednesday

Book Discussion 

What: Celebrate National Poetry Month with a virtual book discussion of "The Best American Poetry 2020" from Charleston County Public Library.

When: Noon April 14

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3rV5U6H

Gullah Culture

What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.

When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays

More Info: bit.ly/39bf34a

Short Fiction 

What: Join Charleston County Public Library for a virtual discussion of readings from "The Best American Short Stories 2020."

When: 6:30 p.m. April 14

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3sZ3SDJ

Thursday

Springtime Gardens

What: Take a virtual walk through Charleston’s springtime gardens with Tony Bertauski, horticulturalist at Trident Technical College and garden columnist for The Post and Courier. Learn about the variety of stunning plants, trees and flowers that dress up the town and fill the air with their fragrances.

When: 11:30 a.m. April 15

Price: $55 virtual ticket

More Info: bit.ly/2PZgY5t

Author Talk

What: Buxton Books will host local crime fiction author Vernon Glenn for a virtual event in conversation with author Sara Johnson.

When: 6 p.m. April 15

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/3up3cYE

Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/31ZGqKC

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Saturday

'Small Bites' 

What: Join CCPL's "Small Bites" virtual book club for lively discussions on short classics. April's book is "The Age of Innocence" by Edith Wharton.

When: 10:30 a.m. April 17

More Info: bit.ly/31SProI

