Virtual events calendar for Sunday, September 13, 2020

Today
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.” Check halsey.cofc.edu for virtual artist conversations.
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Virtual Brunch
What: “Virtual BYOB (Bring Your Own Bagel) Brunch: Touched with Fire” will be hosted by Dale Rosengarten. David Lowe, former vice president of the National Endowment for Democracy, will discuss his 2019 book, “Touched With Fire: Morris B. Abram and the Battle Against Racial and Religious Discrimination.”
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 13
More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/3bGyMsC
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage Market will host a virtual market on Instagram with 20 local vendors. There also will be a raffle to benefit We Are Family.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 13
More Info: bit.ly/3m9lDx5
Virtual Fundraiser
What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief will host a virtual fundraiser for the month of September, featuring a silent auction, raffles and pledging to support LOR's programs to benefit Lowcountry children.
More Info: 843-747-4099, bit.ly/2ReEqsI
Tuesday
Book Club
What: The virtual Sea Islands Book Club will discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Register in advance to allow 30 minutes for confirmation and an email with the meeting link to be sent.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 15
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3ikt7Le
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: bit.ly/31UeTK3
Cooking Series
What: Bread + Butter’s TOAST cooking class series kicks off with “Butchery 101 with Chef Michael Tuohy,” which will cover the basics of butchery, with a particular focus on duck.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 15
Price: $20 donated suggestion
More Info: bit.ly/32eGGGy
19th Amendment
What: The Daniel Island Historical Society will welcome guest speaker Barbara Griffin, president of the Charleston League of Women Voters, who will discuss the last 100 years and women’s right to vote.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 15
More Info: bit.ly/30hXOIH
Wednesday
Virtual Play & Learn
What: This workshop series features activities that promote young child development with enriching play. The September segments are on books and infant toys.
More Info: bit.ly/32UsFNj
Diabetes Seminar
What: Charleston County Public Libraries present a free and virtual diabetes education series led by a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. Topics include healthy eating, blood sugar monitoring, physical activity, problem-solving, healthy coping, medications and reducing risks.
When: Noon Sept. 16 and 23
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/359DFJE
Margarita and Guac
What: The Post and Courier and Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will present a virtual session on how to make the perfect margarita and guacamole in celebration of National Guac Day. RSVP online.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 16
More Info: postandcourier.com/virtualevents
Tiny Deck Music
What: Awendaw Green will stream live music from the tiny deck at its compound, featuring Nick Kornegay, Nick Collins and Lowcountry Steve. A virtual tip jar will be available.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 16
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Thursday
Visiting Author
What: The Charleston Library Society will virtually host author Dinyar Patel for a discussion of his biography of Dadabhai Naoroji, who founded the Indian National Congress, became the first British MP of Indian origin and inspired Gandhi.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3bBv83f
Drayton Webinar
What: Drayton Hall curator Trish Smith will present “Life in the City, Part 1,” a discussion of three residences on the peninsula that the Drayton family maintained and the history behind them.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 17
Price: Donate-What-You-Can
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BKymnJ
Livestream Concert
What: The Gaillard Center will present local musician Brendan James performing songs from his new album, “Leap Taken,” from the performance hall’s main stage.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17
Price: $10
More Info: 843-579-6468, gaillardcenter.org
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3jWoYyw
Saturday
Princess Parties
What: Join various princess friends live on Facebook as they read stories, answer questions and sing songs. This week will feature the Snow Sisters.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 19
More Info: bit.ly/34WXaVx
