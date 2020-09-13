You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events calendar for Sunday, September 13, 2020

Margarita

The Post and Courier and Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will present a virtual session on how to make the perfect margarita and guacamole in celebration of National Guac Day Sept. 16. 

Today

‘Dis/placements’

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.” Check halsey.cofc.edu for virtual artist conversations.

When: Through Dec. 12

More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Virtual Brunch

What: “Virtual BYOB (Bring Your Own Bagel) Brunch: Touched with Fire” will be hosted by Dale Rosengarten. David Lowe, former vice president of the National Endowment for Democracy, will discuss his 2019 book, “Touched With Fire: Morris B. Abram and the Battle Against Racial and Religious Discrimination.”

When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 13

More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/3bGyMsC

Vintage Market

What: Holy City Vintage Market will host a virtual market on Instagram with 20 local vendors. There also will be a raffle to benefit We Are Family.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 13

More Info: bit.ly/3m9lDx5

Virtual Fundraiser

What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief will host a virtual fundraiser for the month of September, featuring a silent auction, raffles and pledging to support LOR's programs to benefit Lowcountry children.

More Info: 843-747-4099, bit.ly/2ReEqsI

Tuesday

Book Club

What: The virtual Sea Islands Book Club will discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Register in advance to allow 30 minutes for confirmation and an email with the meeting link to be sent.

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 15

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3ikt7Le

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: bit.ly/31UeTK3

Cooking Series

What: Bread + Butter’s TOAST cooking class series kicks off with “Butchery 101 with Chef Michael Tuohy,” which will cover the basics of butchery, with a particular focus on duck.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 15

Price: $20 donated suggestion

More Info: bit.ly/32eGGGy

19th Amendment

What: The Daniel Island Historical Society will welcome guest speaker Barbara Griffin, president of the Charleston League of Women Voters, who will discuss the last 100 years and women’s right to vote.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 15

More Info: bit.ly/30hXOIH

Wednesday

Virtual Play & Learn

What: This workshop series features activities that promote young child development with enriching play. The September segments are on books and infant toys.

More Info: bit.ly/32UsFNj

Diabetes Seminar

What: Charleston County Public Libraries present a free and virtual diabetes education series led by a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. Topics include healthy eating, blood sugar monitoring, physical activity, problem-solving, healthy coping, medications and reducing risks.

When: Noon Sept. 16 and 23

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/359DFJE

Margarita and Guac

What: The Post and Courier and Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will present a virtual session on how to make the perfect margarita and guacamole in celebration of National Guac Day. RSVP online.

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 16

More Info: postandcourier.com/virtualevents

Tiny Deck Music

What: Awendaw Green will stream live music from the tiny deck at its compound, featuring Nick Kornegay, Nick Collins and Lowcountry Steve. A virtual tip jar will be available.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 16

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Thursday

Visiting Author

What: The Charleston Library Society will virtually host author Dinyar Patel for a discussion of his biography of Dadabhai Naoroji, who founded the Indian National Congress, became the first British MP of Indian origin and inspired Gandhi.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3bBv83f

Drayton Webinar

What: Drayton Hall curator Trish Smith will present “Life in the City, Part 1,” a discussion of three residences on the peninsula that the Drayton family maintained and the history behind them.

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 17

Price: Donate-What-You-Can

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BKymnJ

Livestream Concert

What: The Gaillard Center will present local musician Brendan James performing songs from his new album, “Leap Taken,” from the performance hall’s main stage.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

Price: $10

More Info: 843-579-6468, gaillardcenter.org

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3jWoYyw

Saturday

Princess Parties

What: Join various princess friends live on Facebook as they read stories, answer questions and sing songs. This week will feature the Snow Sisters.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 19

More Info: bit.ly/34WXaVx

