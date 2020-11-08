Virtual events calendar for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Sunday
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
NaNoWriMo Jr.
What: For National Novel Writing Month, Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will post a daily writing challenge. Novelists ages 7 and up will be given 5 words to use in a short story.
When: Daily during the month of November.
More Info: bit.ly/35yhL17
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Durang & Ives
What: The Flowertown Players present a collection of 6 one-act plays from playwrights Christopher Durang and David Ives.
When: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Price: $20 per ticket
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/3mXZjGz
‘She Kills Monsters’
What: The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents Qui Nguyen's comedy-adventure "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," adapted for online performance.
When: Livestreamed 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 15.
Price: Free, with an option for donation.
More Info: 803-777-9353, bit.ly/37Hj28X
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3
'Distinctive Divide'
What: The African American studies Program, Religious Studies Department, Institutional Diversity and multicultural student programs present a lecture by Jason Shelton on religious diversity among African Americans.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 10
More Info: bit.ly/32xSjZd
‘PAC Presents’
What: This week’s “PAC Presents” livestream series will feature country music artist Warrick McZeke, performing from the PAC stage.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 10
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/35UZlId
Cooking Series
What: Bread + Butter’s Toast cooking class series continues with “Pasta Party with Steve Seguin”, which will cover the basics of pasta making.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10
Price: $20 suggested donation
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Wednesday
Art Lecture
What: The Gibbes Museum of Art's 2020 Distinguished Lecture Speaker, art collector Martin Margulies, will give a livestreamed talk.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 12
Price: $10 for a virtual ticket
More Info: t.ly/O1fN
Thursday
History Lectures
What: The Powder Magazine will present its 12th annual fall lunch and lecture series over Zoom. Each lecture includes a weekly book giveaway.
When: Noon Thursdays through Nov. 19.
Price: $40 for five lectures.
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermagazine.org/programs
‘What's the Buzz’
What: Tami Enright, executive director of the Bee Cause Project, and Ted Dennard, founder of the Savannah Bee Company, will discuss local bee conservation and honey harvesting.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 12
Price: $10 per virtual ticket
More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/2TLPw9R
Horticulture Webinar
What: Preservationist and garden author Ben Lenhardt will discuss his new book, which features photography by Scott Shingley.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Virtual, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: $5 for members, $15 for nonmembers.
More Info: chashortsoc.org/lenhardt
‘Dis/placements’ Convo
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston will host a conversation with artists Renée Stout and Thetyka Robinson. Stout and the late Dr. Ade Ofunniyin are one of the 10 artist-respondent pairs in the virtual project, "Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home." Thetyka Robinson will also speak about her artworks in "Dis/placements."
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3kwDNaP
Friday
Cooking Class
What: The Junior League of Charleston (JLC) will host "Cooking For a Cause" a virtual cooking class with award-winning chef Nathalie Dupree to celebrate the 70th anniversary of JLC’s cookbook, "Charleston Receipts." While showing how to prepare a three-course meal, Dupree will offer tips for chefs of all skill levels.
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 13.
Price: $90 for a regular virtual ticket, $170 for a virtual ticket with ingredients box
More Info: bit.ly/3erH21c
Saturday
Origami Series
What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s animal is a dove.
When: Saturdays through Dec. 19
More Info: bit.ly/2TqJCuD
Music Festival
What: Livestreamed from Bryant Family Park, the Stars Dance Music Festival will include performances by Connie Singleton-Murphy, Science Wiz and David Givens.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 14
Price: $15 for a livestream ticket
More Info: bit.ly/2JGiSok