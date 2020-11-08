You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual events calendar for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Nathalie Dupree (copy)

Nathalie Dupree, former restaurant chef and author, will hold a virtual cooking class to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Junior League of Charleston's cookbook, "Charleston Receipts." Provided

 Provided

Sunday

‘Dis/placements’

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”

When: Through Dec. 12

More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org

NaNoWriMo Jr.

What: For National Novel Writing Month, Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will post a daily writing challenge. Novelists ages 7 and up will be given 5 words to use in a short story.

When: Daily during the month of November.

More Info: bit.ly/35yhL17

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. every day.

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Durang & Ives

What: The Flowertown Players present a collection of 6 one-act plays from playwrights Christopher Durang and David Ives.

When: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Price: $20 per ticket

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/3mXZjGz

‘She Kills Monsters’

What: The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents Qui Nguyen's comedy-adventure "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," adapted for online performance.

When: Livestreamed 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 15.

Price: Free, with an option for donation.

More Info: 803-777-9353, bit.ly/37Hj28X

Tuesday

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3

'Distinctive Divide'

What: The African American studies Program, Religious Studies Department, Institutional Diversity and multicultural student programs present a lecture by Jason Shelton on religious diversity among African Americans.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 10

More Info: bit.ly/32xSjZd

‘PAC Presents’

What: This week’s “PAC Presents” livestream series will feature country music artist Warrick McZeke, performing from the PAC stage.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 10

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/35UZlId

Cooking Series

What: Bread + Butter’s Toast cooking class series continues with “Pasta Party with Steve Seguin”, which will cover the basics of pasta making.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10

Price: $20 suggested donation

More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events

Wednesday

Art Lecture

What: The Gibbes Museum of Art's 2020 Distinguished Lecture Speaker, art collector Martin Margulies, will give a livestreamed talk. 

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 12

Price: $10 for a virtual ticket

More Info: t.ly/O1fN

Thursday

History Lectures

What: The Powder Magazine will present its 12th annual fall lunch and lecture series over Zoom. Each lecture includes a weekly book giveaway.

When: Noon Thursdays through Nov. 19.

Price: $40 for five lectures.

More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermagazine.org/programs

‘What's the Buzz’

What: Tami Enright, executive director of the Bee Cause Project, and Ted Dennard, founder of the Savannah Bee Company, will discuss local bee conservation and honey harvesting.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 12

Price: $10 per virtual ticket

More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/2TLPw9R

Horticulture Webinar

What: Preservationist and garden author Ben Lenhardt will discuss his new book, which features photography by Scott Shingley.

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Virtual, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: $5 for members, $15 for nonmembers.

More Info: chashortsoc.org/lenhardt

‘Dis/placements’ Convo

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston will host a conversation with artists Renée Stout and Thetyka Robinson. Stout and the late Dr. Ade Ofunniyin are one of the 10 artist-respondent pairs in the virtual project, "Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home." Thetyka Robinson will also speak about her artworks in "Dis/placements."

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 12

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3kwDNaP

Friday

Cooking Class

What: The Junior League of Charleston (JLC) will host "Cooking For a Cause" a virtual cooking class with award-winning chef Nathalie Dupree to celebrate the 70th anniversary of JLC’s cookbook, "Charleston Receipts." While showing how to prepare a three-course meal, Dupree will offer tips for chefs of all skill levels.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 13.

Price: $90 for a regular virtual ticket, $170 for a virtual ticket with ingredients box 

More Info: bit.ly/3erH21c

Saturday

Origami Series

What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s animal is a dove.

When: Saturdays through Dec. 19

More Info: bit.ly/2TqJCuD

Music Festival

What: Livestreamed from Bryant Family Park, the Stars Dance Music Festival will include performances by Connie Singleton-Murphy, Science Wiz and David Givens.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 14

Price: $15 for a livestream ticket

More Info: bit.ly/2JGiSok

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News