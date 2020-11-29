Virtual events calendar for Sunday November 29, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
NaNoWriMo Jr.
What: For National Novel Writing Month, Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will post a daily writing challenge. Novelists ages 7 and up will be given 5 words to use in a short story.
When: Daily during the month of November.
More Info: bit.ly/35yhL17
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday
Reindeer Run
What: The 30th annual Reindeer Run will be a virtual 5K run/walk to benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital and hosted by the Charitable Society of Charleston. Runners will have three weeks to complete the run using an app to track their time. Festive costumes are encouraged for a contest (also virtual) and each runner will receive a 2020 race t-shirt and festive Reindeer Run antlers.
When: 6 a.m. Dec. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 22
Price: $15 for kids ages 5-16, $25 for adults
More Info: 843-670-4388, reindeerrun.org
Art Program
What: A Charleston County Public Librarian will show how to make a star projector using everyday items, inspired by artist Yayoi Kusama's installation, "Fireflies on Water."
When: 9 a.m. Dec. 1
More Info: bit.ly/2J2ljBB
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3
Wednesday
Child Development
What: A professor with the Department of Teacher Education at College of Charleston and child development specialist will discuss some common behavior issues in children ages 1-5, followed by a Q&A. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 2
More Info: bit.ly/3nPRHX2
Thursday
Visiting Authors
What: The Charleston Library Society will host Jeffrey H. Jackson and New York Times contributor Emily Yellin for a conversation on Jackson’s recent book, "Paper Bullets: Two Artists Who Risked Their Lives to Defy the Nazis." Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 3
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/39eHpM5
Dis/placements Convo
What: The Halsey Institute will host a conversation with artists Hung Liu and Katie Hirsch, one of the 10 artist-respondent pairs in the institute’s virtual exhibition “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home.”
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: facebook.com/halseyinstitute
More Information: bit.ly/2J58jez
Friday
Origami Art
What: Charleston County Public Librarians will show how to fold a piece of origami into a greeting card or frameable art by embellishing it with a simple watercolor background. Register in advance for a checklist of supplies.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 4
More Info: bit.ly/33cNhBt
Saturday
Origami Series
What: Charleston County Public Librarians will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This week's object is a ball.
When: Saturdays through Dec. 19
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2TqJCuD
‘Mi Alma Latina’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will present "Mi Alma Latina" (My Latin Soul), a live performance from Firefly Distillery featuring flautist Nestor Torres and percussionist Gino Castillo.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Price: $10 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/3lX1g5X