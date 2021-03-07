Virtual events calendar for Sunday, March 7, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Jewish Film Festival
What: Stream four short films, "Lookout," "Supporting Role," "Braids" and "Claude Bardini and I." Online registration required.
When: Streaming March 1-10
More Info: bit.ly/387rVIf
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. Mondays
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘Stages’
What: Pure Theatre will present a virtual performance of David Lee Nelson’s solo play, “Stages,” a “heartbreakingly funny” take on his treatment for colon cancer, originally performed in March 2020.
When: Available for viewing through March 20
Price: Pay-what-you-can
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Empowerment Day
What: The second annual Exquisite Women Empowerment Day will be a celebration of women of all backgrounds to engage in empowering dialogue and activities about women’s health, female entrepreneurship and personal goals.
When: 6 p.m. March 5-7
More Info: 843-945-3562, bit.ly/3bcuDhG, exquisiteevents.chs@gmail.com
'Helium'
What: Charleston Stage will offer a virtual performance of Julian Wiles' play, "Helium," about Mrs. Kingsley, a zany chemistry teacher and grandmother facing dementia.
When: Available for viewing through March 7
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-577-5967, charlestonstage.com
Monday
'Summer' choreographer
What: The Gaillard will host Sergio Trujillo, choreographer with “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” for a virtual discussion of Summer’s impact on the music and fashion of disco, the musical’s diverse cast and more. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. March 8
Price: $10 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-724-5213, bit.ly/30141d1
Author Talk
What: The Charleston Library Society and the Charleston County Public Library will present a virtual conversation with Lowcountry author Eden Royce as she celebrates the publication of her debut young adult novel, “Root Magic.” Royce will discuss the Gullah-Geechee folklore and culture in her work, the dynamics of Southerness in fiction, and will show a glimpse into the “Big 5” publishing world as a writer. Royce will be in conversation with CCPL Teen System Coordinator Darcy Coover. Register in advance.
When: 12:30 p.m. March 8
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3r5YOg33/10
Tuesday
Cooking Class
What: Toast will continue its donation-based online cooking classes with a Filipino fare class taught by Nikko Cagalanan.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 9
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Wednesday
Curator-led tour
What: Amanda Breen, collections manager with the Gibbes Museum, will give a virtual tour of the museum’s vast and varied collection.
When: 2:30 p.m. March 10
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2O7O1TQ
Photography Lecture
What: Elspeth E. Brown, a professor with the University of Toronto, will discuss the work of George Platt Lynes through the lens of queer and trans history, covering everything from capitalism to interwar glamour.
When: 6 p.m. March 10
Price: $5 members, $15 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/3r2xy1M
'Young Contemporaries'
What: Join the Halsey Institute staff and the Studio Art Department for a lecture by artist, arts administrator and the juror for Young Contemporaries 2021, Bob Snead.
When: 6 p.m. March 10
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/live
Short Fiction
What: Charleston County Public Library will host a virtual discussion of various stories from Curtis Sittenfeld’s anthology, “The Best American Short Stories 2020.” Each monthly meeting focuses on a different selection of stories.
When: 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Thursday
Book Talk
What: Buxton Books and The Charleston Library Society will host author Patti Henry for a discussion of her newest book “Surviving Savannah.” The virtual event will be broadcast from The Charleston Library Society and Patti Callahan Henry will be joined by Polly Buxton and local author Erik Colonius. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. March 11
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/3bgcQGr
Lip Sync for Lungs
What: The American Lung Association will host its fifth annual Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle. This event will feature local celebrities and raise funds to provide lung health programs in South Carolina and pay for lung disease research. The outdoor drive-in will be at The Bend, but it can be livestreamed from home.
When: 7 p.m. March 11
Price: $25 for livestream
More Info: one.bidpal.net/lipsyncforlungs
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. March 11
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Saturday
Girls Conference
What: Youth Empowerment Services will host their eighth annual Dream Girls U.S. conference. This is a free event featuring live music and motivational speakers meant to empower young girls and give them the strategies and resources they need to make good choices.
When: 11 a.m. March 13
More Info: yescouncil.org/dream-girls-us
Gardening Series
What: Tri-county master gardeners will teach the basics of growing a vegetable garden, designed for the whole family.
When: 10 a.m. March 13
More Info: bit.ly/3e7YSrY