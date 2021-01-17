Virtual events calendar for Sunday, January 17, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday
Book Club
What: The virtual Sea Islands Book Club will discuss "Island of the Sea Women" by Lisa See. Register in advance for meeting link.
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 19
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/3nKaTVF
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb
Digital Mapmaking
What: Historian Dr. Marni Davis and author Harlan Greene will discuss their digital mapmaking projects in Atlanta and Charleston over Zoom.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19
More Info: bit.ly/3nKNwuS
Wednesday
Music Chats
What: Summerville's George H. Seago Library will present a virtual discussion of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," its debatable status as the first American symphony and its possible Charleston roots.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 20
More Info: bit.ly/2Kk9Gqs
Thursday
Teen Science Café
What: The South Carolina Aquarium and the Museum of York County will host a virtual Teen Science Café for teens ages 13-17 interested in coding. A program director with SC Codes will talk about free coding opportunities and career paths.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 21
More Info: bit.ly/2XCBh9l
Artists Talk
What: Larson Shindelman (Nate Larson and Marni Shindelman) will give a virtual artist talk on their exhibition "Larson Shindelman: Geolocation," presented by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 21
More Info: bit.ly/35w2Ghm
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Friday
Virtual Exhibition Tour
What: Explore the exhibition "Manning Williams: Reinventing Narrative Painting" with David Houston, executive director with the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art.
When: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2XEFWYj
Literary Gibbes
What: Charleston County Public Library will partner with the Gibbes Museum of Art to present a book club-style discussion of "Stories of Your Life and Others" by Ted Chiang, inspired by "Charleston Collects: Devotion and Fantasy, Witchcraft and the World's End," on exhibition at the Gibbes. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 22
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/3qewVkL
Saturday
Origami series
What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a dragonfly.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 23
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/2JSgcV1
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3spTpkP
Poetry Workshop
What: The Poetry Society of SC will present an online poetry workshop with Len Lawson, "A Poetics of Place,” examining the works of Phillip Levine, Bell Hooks and others. Register in advance to receive a Zoom link.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 23
More Info: bit.ly/39w8NDN