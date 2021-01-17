You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual events calendar for Sunday, January 17, 2021

Charleston peninsula 1844 map

This 1844 map of Charleston shows how much of today's peninsula was still water or marsh almost two centuries ago. The College of Charleston's Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program and Pearlstine/Lipov Center for Southern Jewish Culture will present a discussion of mapmaking projects with historian Marni Davis and author Harlan Greene via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 19. File/David Rumsey Map Collection/Provided

 File/David Rumsey Map Collection/Provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Tuesday

Book Club

What: The virtual Sea Islands Book Club will discuss "Island of the Sea Women" by Lisa See. Register in advance for meeting link.

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 19

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/3nKaTVF

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/33WAfsb

Digital Mapmaking

What: Historian Dr. Marni Davis and author Harlan Greene will discuss their digital mapmaking projects in Atlanta and Charleston over Zoom.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19

More Info: bit.ly/3nKNwuS

Wednesday

Music Chats 

What: Summerville's George H. Seago Library will present a virtual discussion of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," its debatable status as the first American symphony and its possible Charleston roots.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 20

More Info: bit.ly/2Kk9Gqs

Thursday

Teen Science Café

What: The South Carolina Aquarium and the Museum of York County will host a virtual Teen Science Café for teens ages 13-17 interested in coding. A program director with SC Codes will talk about free coding opportunities and career paths. 

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 21

More Info: bit.ly/2XCBh9l

Artists Talk

What: Larson Shindelman (Nate Larson and Marni Shindelman) will give a virtual artist talk on their exhibition "Larson Shindelman: Geolocation," presented by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art. 

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 21

More Info: bit.ly/35w2Ghm

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Friday

Virtual Exhibition Tour 

What: Explore the exhibition "Manning Williams: Reinventing Narrative Painting" with David Houston, executive director with the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. 

When: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2XEFWYj

Literary Gibbes

What: Charleston County Public Library will partner with the Gibbes Museum of Art to present a book club-style discussion of "Stories of Your Life and Others" by Ted Chiang, inspired by "Charleston Collects: Devotion and Fantasy, Witchcraft and the World's End," on exhibition at the Gibbes. Register in advance.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 22

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/3qewVkL

Saturday

Origami series

What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to fold a square piece of paper into a variety of animals and other objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s object is a dragonfly.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 23

More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/2JSgcV1

Virtual Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/3spTpkP

Poetry Workshop

What: The Poetry Society of SC will present an online poetry workshop with Len Lawson, "A Poetics of Place,” examining the works of Phillip Levine, Bell Hooks and others. Register in advance to receive a Zoom link.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 23

More Info: bit.ly/39w8NDN

