Virtual events calendar for Sunday, February 28, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7
‘Kiss Me Kosher’
What: The Charleston Jewish Filmfest will present a screening and interactive discussion of “Kiss Me Kosher,” a 2019 German romantic comedy about two women (one Israeli and one German) whose wedding plans are threatened by their families’ cultural differences. Yaniv Sagee, CEO with Givat Haviva, will discuss diversity in Israel and other topics explored in the film.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 28
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2Ntlzfb
‘Walk in the Parks’
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host “A Walk in the Parks,” a virtual walk, run or bike ride, during the month of February. Participants can record their activity and track their progress along a virtual route. There is no limit to the number of activities or miles.
When: Registration open through Feb. 28
Price: $35 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-724-5003, awalkintheparks.org
Monday
'Helium'
What: Charleston Stage will offer a live taped performance of Julian Wiles's play "Helium," about Mrs. Kingsley, a zany chemistry teacher and grandmother facing dementia.
When: Available for viewing through March 7
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-577-5967, charlestonstage.com
Bedtime Storytime
What: A special nighttime story time with soothing rhymes and bedtime stories from a CCPL librarian.
When: 7 p.m. March 1
More Info: 843-505-6930, facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Voting Rights
What: The League of Women Voters will host the Good Governance Symposium Series, a five-session discussion series promoting education and awareness on a national, state and local government level. The first session will discuss the history of voting rights, attempts to dismantle the legislation and solutions to ensure every person has a voice.
When: 6 p.m. March 1
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/37KskA5
Tuesday
Book Discussion
What: CCPL's virtual “Not Fiction” group will discuss "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power" by Shoshana Zuboff. Register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. March 2
More Info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/3awiKTi
Wednesday
Gullah Geechee Culture
What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, "The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture," as part of Brookgreen Gardens’ Gullah Geechee program series.
When: 1 p.m. Wednesdays
More Info: bit.ly/2ZGXfJo
'Here We Are'
What: The Charleston Jewish Filmfest will present a free screening of Israeli-Italian drama "Here We Are," about a father who runs away with his autistic son. A virtual discussion led by Sara Sharnoff Tick, director of Charleston's Jewish Family Services, will take place March 3.
When: Available for streaming through March 3. Discussion 7 p.m. March 3
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZPGATR
Thursday
Vaccine Q&A
What: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host a live, virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine as it relates to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, followed by a Q&A. Register in advance.
When: 5 p.m. March 4
More Info: 843-792-3622, bit.ly/2ZFO5wE
History Talk
What: The Charleston Library Society will welcome Richard Bell, a historian with the University of Maryland, for a talk on Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution and the cultural impact of the Broadway musical "Hamilton." Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. March 4
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3qJ5TTt
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. March 4
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Reader Meet Writer
What: Join Main Street Reads and author Kate Clayborn to discuss her book, "Love at First." This book club meeting will be held via Zoom.
When: 7 p.m. March 4
More Info: bit.ly/3srUNT4
Friday
‘Empowerment Day’
What: The second annual Exquisite Women Empowerment Day will be a celebration of women of all backgrounds to engage in empowering dialogue and activities about women’s health, female entrepreneurship and personal goals.
When: 6 p.m. March 5-7
More Info: 843-945-3562, exquisiteevents.chs@gmail.com
'Art of Design'
What: The Gibbes Museum of Art will host Melissa Biggs Bradley as the featured speaker at the 11th annual Art of Design lecture. She will discuss travel in today’s world and the unprecedented issues of safety and cost.
When: 11:45 a.m. March 5
Price: $50
More Info: bit.ly/3dOytzj