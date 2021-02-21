You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual events calendar for Sunday, February 21, 2021

tasting box Monday Hanna Raskin
Buy Now

The Post and Courier Food section will present two virtual guided tastings Feb. 22 and 24. Tasters will join food critic Hanna Raskin and local food artisans who contributed to the tasting boxes. Hanna Raskin/Staff

 Hanna Raskin/Staff

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. daily

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Online Auction

What: Nature lovers, hunters and conservationists can bid on Lowcountry experiences and products online during the “For the Love of the Lowcountry” auction, presented by the Lowcountry Land Trust.

When: Until 6 p.m. Feb. 21

More Info: 32auctions.com/lowcountrylandandtrust

Virtual Game Night

What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7

‘Walk in the Parks’

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host “A Walk in the Parks,” a virtual walk, run or bike ride, during the month of February. Participants can record their activity and track their progress along a virtual route. There is no limit to the number of activities or miles.

When: Registration open through Feb. 28

Price: $35 virtual ticket

More Info: 843-724-5003, awalkintheparks.org

Jewish Studies Lecture

What: Devin Naar, a professor with the University of Washington, and Yaron Ayalon, director of Jewish Studies with the College of Charleston, will discuss discrimination of and intra-Jewish prejudices against Sephardic Jews in the U.S., and more broadly in the world of Jewish Studies and Jewish History.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 21

More Info: 843 953-5682, bit.ly/3puBkiR

Monday

Book Talk

What: Buxton Books will host former Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling for a discussion of his book “Sharing Common Ground.”

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 22

More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/3dr8uOe

Virtual Tasting Party

What: The Post and Courier Food section will present two virtual guided tastings this week, with all proceeds benefiting Pay It Forward Charleston. Tasters will join food critic Hanna Raskin and local food artisans who contributed to the tasting box to share their thoughts. Tasting boxes can be picked up at High Wire Distilling Co.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 24

Price: $35 with tasting box, $10 viewing only ticket

More Info: bit.ly/37rMKh6

Tuesday

Jewish Studies 

What: Dr. Mijal Bitton, of the Shalom Hartman Institute on New York, will discuss diversity, liberalism and politics as they pertain to non-Ashkenazi American Jews over Zoom in “Jews of Color, Sephardim and Diversity in America.”

When: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23

More Info: 843 953-5682, bit.ly/2ZwMngS

Drayton Book Club

What: Christina Rae Butler will discuss her book, “Lowcountry At High Tide: A History of Flooding, Drainage, and Reclamation in Charleston.” Register in advance.

When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23

Price: Donations accepted

More Info: bit.ly/3ubCIdT

Visiting Author

What: The Charleston Library Society will virtually host CBS Sunday Morning News correspondents Martha Teichner and Mo Rocca to discuss Rocca’s new memoir, “When Harry Met Minnie: A True Story of Love and Friendship.” Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 23

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3k3eWMg

Cooking Series

What: Chef Amethyst Ganaway of "America’s Test Kitchen" will continue Bread + Butter’s Toast online cooking series with a class on rice.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23

More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events

Wednesday

NYT Love Stories

What: Charleston County Public Library will host a lunchtime book club-style discussion of selections from The New York Times' "Modern Love: True Stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption" short story collection. Register in advance.

When: Noon Wednesdays throughout February

More Info: bit.ly/3sXZ55V

Thursday

Book Club

What: The Pulpwood Queens Book Club of Main Street Reads in Summerville will discuss “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles, based on the true story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris during World War II.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 25

More Info: bit.ly/3k3qtLz

Jazz Throwback

What: In its “From the Archives” series, Charleston Jazz Orchestra will air the Jan. 25, 2020, performance by the Robert Lewis Quartet, “The Acoustic Side of Michael Brecker.”

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 25

More Info: facebook.com/charlestonjazz

Author Event

What: Itinerant Literate will welcome author Natalie Walton to discuss her latest YA novel about seven teenage victims of an anonymous, intimate photo leak who join forces with their school’s top reporter to get revenge.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 25

More Info: bit.ly/2NBOgGC

Author Series

What: This Main Street Reads “Reader Meet Writer” series event will feature “Economy Hall: The Hidden History of a Free Black Brotherhood” by Fatima Shaik.

When: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 25

More Info: bit.ly/37tF26b

Trivia Night

What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight

Friday

Family First Fun 

What: Krystal Klear Productions will present Black History Month-themed trivia, prizes, short films, legacy tributes to Black icons, music, vendors and a gift basket giveaway. Register in advance.

When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 26

Price: $5-$25

More Info: bit.ly/3jNEywV

Saturday

Virtual Canoe Tour

What: Old Santee Canal Park educator Adam will give a virtual canoe tour of the swamp, pointing out plants and animals and pieces of park history along the way.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 27

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/3at3XZv

Book Discussion

What: CCPL’s adult fiction group will discuss “In West Mills” by De'Shawn Charles Winslow. Register in advance.

More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3awiKTi

Chefs' Feast

What: The Low Country Foodbank (LCFB) will present the 2021 Chefs’ Feast–Home Edition, a pre-show and live broadcast highlighting LCFB’s efforts during COVID-19 and its continued fight against childhood hunger in the Lowcountry.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27

More Info: 843-747-8146, ext. 170, lowcountryfoodbank.org/chefsfeast2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News