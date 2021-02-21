Virtual events calendar for Sunday, February 21, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. daily
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Online Auction
What: Nature lovers, hunters and conservationists can bid on Lowcountry experiences and products online during the “For the Love of the Lowcountry” auction, presented by the Lowcountry Land Trust.
When: Until 6 p.m. Feb. 21
More Info: 32auctions.com/lowcountrylandandtrust
Virtual Game Night
What: Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of trivia, charades and drawing over video.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
More Info: bit.ly/3b7afP7
‘Walk in the Parks’
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host “A Walk in the Parks,” a virtual walk, run or bike ride, during the month of February. Participants can record their activity and track their progress along a virtual route. There is no limit to the number of activities or miles.
When: Registration open through Feb. 28
Price: $35 virtual ticket
More Info: 843-724-5003, awalkintheparks.org
Jewish Studies Lecture
What: Devin Naar, a professor with the University of Washington, and Yaron Ayalon, director of Jewish Studies with the College of Charleston, will discuss discrimination of and intra-Jewish prejudices against Sephardic Jews in the U.S., and more broadly in the world of Jewish Studies and Jewish History.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 21
More Info: 843 953-5682, bit.ly/3puBkiR
Monday
Book Talk
What: Buxton Books will host former Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling for a discussion of his book “Sharing Common Ground.”
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 22
More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/3dr8uOe
Virtual Tasting Party
What: The Post and Courier Food section will present two virtual guided tastings this week, with all proceeds benefiting Pay It Forward Charleston. Tasters will join food critic Hanna Raskin and local food artisans who contributed to the tasting box to share their thoughts. Tasting boxes can be picked up at High Wire Distilling Co.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 24
Price: $35 with tasting box, $10 viewing only ticket
More Info: bit.ly/37rMKh6
Tuesday
Jewish Studies
What: Dr. Mijal Bitton, of the Shalom Hartman Institute on New York, will discuss diversity, liberalism and politics as they pertain to non-Ashkenazi American Jews over Zoom in “Jews of Color, Sephardim and Diversity in America.”
When: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23
More Info: 843 953-5682, bit.ly/2ZwMngS
Drayton Book Club
What: Christina Rae Butler will discuss her book, “Lowcountry At High Tide: A History of Flooding, Drainage, and Reclamation in Charleston.” Register in advance.
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23
Price: Donations accepted
More Info: bit.ly/3ubCIdT
Visiting Author
What: The Charleston Library Society will virtually host CBS Sunday Morning News correspondents Martha Teichner and Mo Rocca to discuss Rocca’s new memoir, “When Harry Met Minnie: A True Story of Love and Friendship.” Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 23
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3k3eWMg
Cooking Series
What: Chef Amethyst Ganaway of "America’s Test Kitchen" will continue Bread + Butter’s Toast online cooking series with a class on rice.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Wednesday
NYT Love Stories
What: Charleston County Public Library will host a lunchtime book club-style discussion of selections from The New York Times' "Modern Love: True Stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption" short story collection. Register in advance.
When: Noon Wednesdays throughout February
More Info: bit.ly/3sXZ55V
Thursday
Book Club
What: The Pulpwood Queens Book Club of Main Street Reads in Summerville will discuss “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles, based on the true story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris during World War II.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 25
More Info: bit.ly/3k3qtLz
Jazz Throwback
What: In its “From the Archives” series, Charleston Jazz Orchestra will air the Jan. 25, 2020, performance by the Robert Lewis Quartet, “The Acoustic Side of Michael Brecker.”
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 25
More Info: facebook.com/charlestonjazz
Author Event
What: Itinerant Literate will welcome author Natalie Walton to discuss her latest YA novel about seven teenage victims of an anonymous, intimate photo leak who join forces with their school’s top reporter to get revenge.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 25
More Info: bit.ly/2NBOgGC
Author Series
What: This Main Street Reads “Reader Meet Writer” series event will feature “Economy Hall: The Hidden History of a Free Black Brotherhood” by Fatima Shaik.
When: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 25
More Info: bit.ly/37tF26b
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Friday
Family First Fun
What: Krystal Klear Productions will present Black History Month-themed trivia, prizes, short films, legacy tributes to Black icons, music, vendors and a gift basket giveaway. Register in advance.
When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 26
Price: $5-$25
More Info: bit.ly/3jNEywV
Saturday
Virtual Canoe Tour
What: Old Santee Canal Park educator Adam will give a virtual canoe tour of the swamp, pointing out plants and animals and pieces of park history along the way.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 27
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/3at3XZv
Book Discussion
What: CCPL’s adult fiction group will discuss “In West Mills” by De'Shawn Charles Winslow. Register in advance.
More Info: 843-505-6930 (Main Library), bit.ly/3awiKTi
Chefs' Feast
What: The Low Country Foodbank (LCFB) will present the 2021 Chefs’ Feast–Home Edition, a pre-show and live broadcast highlighting LCFB’s efforts during COVID-19 and its continued fight against childhood hunger in the Lowcountry.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27
More Info: 843-747-8146, ext. 170, lowcountryfoodbank.org/chefsfeast2021