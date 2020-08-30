Virtual events calendar for Sunday, August 30, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. Mondays
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘Sun and Surf’
What: Heart of Gold Gallery will host a virtual fine art photography show collection featuring its “Sun and Surf” collection, with work from emerging and established photographers. A raffle will benefit the Charleston Chapter of the Surf Rider Foundation.
When: Available through Sept. 7
More Info: 843-606-2562, bit.ly/33BX5pF
‘Dragon Tales'
What: Berkeley County Library System invites students ages 7-13 for an online Facebook program that combines magic, puppets and reading from Tim Sonefelt.
When: Available through Aug. 31
More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/3gjKABM
Literacy Auction
What: The Literacy Center will hold its American Dream Celebration auction virtually. Packages include concert tickets, fitness classes, and walking tours.
When: Open through Sept. 10.
More Info: bit.ly/3gt2qSW
Director Q&A
What: Partnering with Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center, IFC Films and Tamar Simon, the Charleston Jewish FilmFest will stream a Q&A with Vaclav Marhoul, director of ”The Painted Bird,” which is available for stream on Amazon, Youtube TV, Apple TV and other streaming services.
When: 1 p.m. Aug. 30
More Info: 843-953-5682, facebook.com/cofcjwst
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: bit.ly/31UeTK3
Visiting Authors
What: The Charleston Library Society & Buxton Books will virtually host authors Rob Simbeck and Margaret Renkl for a discussion of their recent books and the environment.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 1
Price: $5 (Buxton Books coupon for either of the featured books included)
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/34t6ZKL
Monoprints
What: Artist and gallery owner Lese Corrigan will teach how to create monoprints, inspired by Sam Gilliam’s prints featured in the Gibbes’s “Building a Legacy” exhibit.
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 1, 8, and 15
Price: $50 for members, $65 for nonmembers.
More Info: 843-722-9868, bit.ly/3lhxY1E
Book Discussion
What: Charleston County Public Libraries invites adult readers to discuss “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border” by Francisco Cantu, former U.S. Border Patrol Officer.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/34sqm6y
‘TOAST’ Cooking
What: Bread + Butter, a nonprofit connecting Charleston’s hospitality industry with the community at large through staffing and service initiatives, presents TOAST (Teaching Others a Skill or Technique), a series of online cooking classes. Each class will focus on a specific technique and is taught by an expert chef. The first class in the series will explore knife skills and cocktail pairings.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 1 first class
Price: Suggested $20 donation
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Wednesday
‘Lowcountry Listens’
What: The Gaillard Center will kick off its fall “Lowcountry Listens” virtual music series with Little Bird. All performances are recorded at the Gaillard and will be introduced by Richard Todd from “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 2
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
Thursday
Drayton Webinar
What: In part two of Drayton Hall’s webinar series “Who Was Enslaved at Drayton Hall?” curator Amber Satterthwaite will focus on the stories and lives of some of the enslaved women that lived and worked at Drayton Hall or on other properties owned by Charles Drayton.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 3
Price: Donate what you can
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BKymnJ
Maestro Palmer
What: During "Happy Hour with the Maestro," North Charleston POPS! conductor Nick Palmer hosts new musicians for an interview and performance each week. Each show also includes the recipe and history of a special drink.
When: 5 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: bit.ly/3jwP8af
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3jWoYyw
Sunday Sept. 6
Jewish Filmfest
What: The annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest is continuing virtually, and a free Zoom Q&A session will accompany and complement each film. Each film will be available to view for 48 hours within a two-week period.
When: “Golda’s Balcony” on view Sept. 6-10; Zoom Q&A 4 p.m. Sept. 8.
Price: $10 per movie
More Info: 843-953-5682, facebook.com/cofcjwst
Healthy Treats
What: A CCPL librarian shows how to chop vegetables, make a quesadilla and build a yogurt parfait in this virtual cooking class for kids.
When: 1 p.m. Sept. 6
More Info: bit.ly/34Daz59