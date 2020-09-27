Virtual Calendar

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts, entertainment and other events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Sunday
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
LOR fundraiser
What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief will host a virtual fundraiser for the month of September, featuring a silent auction, raffles and pledging to support LOR's programs to benefit Lowcountry children.
More Info: 843-747-4099, lowcountryorphanrelief.org
‘Animal Dreams’
What: Artist Kathryn Freeman showcases her magical realist paintings of animals for her fourth fall exhibition at Dog and Horse Fine Art.
When: Through Nov. 7
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/3mjSob5
5K run and walk
What: Carolina Children’s Charity and Vertical Bridge will present (virtually) the 17th annual Care, Give, Run 5K Partial Trail Run and Family Fun Walk.
When: Noon Sept. 24-9 p.m. Sept. 30
Price: $40
More Info: 843-737-1200, bit.ly/35NmoX9
Monday
Birdfest
What: Bird Week will take place virtually at Old Santee Canal Park. Daily events include a live waterfowl demonstration, live birds of prey, tutorials, presentations of photography and videography, and more.
When: All day, Sept. 28-Oct. 2
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/364XlyA, adam@oldsanteecanalpark.org
Visiting authors
What: The Charleston Library Society will host authors Carl Safina and Mary Alice Monroe as they discuss their most recent books and the environment.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., Charleston
Price: $5 (Buxton Books coupon for either of the featured books included)
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2HonqhP, dreutter@charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Film screening
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will host a virtual film screening of “ART/new york – Robert Colescott: An American Original” (1993). The film will be followed by a virtual Q&A with director Paul Tschinkel. Register in advance with Bryan Granger at grangerbw@cofc.edu.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 28
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3kHknje, halsey@cofc.edu,
Tuesday
Gardening tips
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3
Cooking series
What: Bread + Butter’s TOAST cooking class series continues with “Pickling 101 with Chef Todd Garrigan,” which will cover various pickling techniques.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 29
Price: $20 donation suggestion
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Wednesday
Tiny Deck Music Series
What: Awendaw Green will stream live music from the deck featuring Campfield, Cody Newman and Don Merckle. A virtual tip jar will be available.
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 30
More Info: awendawgreen.com
‘Lowcountry Listens’
What: The Gaillard Center will continue its fall “Lowcountry Listens” virtual music series with Charlton Singleton and Contemporary Flow. All performances are recorded at the Gaillard and will be introduced by Richard Todd from “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 30
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
‘PAC Presents’
What: This week’s “PAC Presents” livestream series will feature local musician Lauren Hall.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2FCu7wk
Virtual astronomy
What: Liz Klimek, planetarium manager with the S.C. State Museum, will give a virtual tour of the stars and planets.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/33R4Lmu
Thursday
Charleston Beer Fest
What: The Charleston Beer Fest returns virtually with videos from participating breweries, live interviews with beer brewers and experts, a virtual tasting, a live chat with other attendees, and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1
More Info: 843-747-2273, bit.ly/30mvKFN, Maryann@theeventcooperative.com
‘Love and Information’
What: The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents online performances of ‘Love and Information’, a play by Caryl Churchill. Made up of 57 short scenes, the play comments on the current information-driven age.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 1-3, 8 p.m. Oct. 4
Price: Free; donations optional
More Info: 803-777-9353, bit.ly/307aPpR, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
Friday
‘Hike for Mike’
What: The Lonon Foundation presents a virtual version of their “Hike For Mike” to raise money for children who lose a parent to cancer. Participants may choose their own trail and start time.
When: 12 a.m. Oct. 2 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Price: $25; donations optional
More Info: 803-463-5797, bit.ly/3kM1fRi, annalonon@thelononfoundation.org
'Totally Telemann'
What: Columbia Baroque debuts its series of First Fridays: Free Concerts on Facebook and YouTube, with "Totally Telemann," hosted by Peter Hoyt and featuring five Telemann Fantasias for solo gamba, violin and recorder.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 2
More Info: 803-422-4921, bit.ly/3cr5miC
Saturday
Turtle Trek 5K
What: The South Carolina Aquarium hosts a virtual version of its Turtle Trek 5K run and walk, held in support of the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center. For this virtual run, participants may race anywhere and choose their own start time.
When: Midnight Oct 3-11:59 p.m. Oct. 10
Price: $25 for kids, $40 for adults
More Info: 843-579-8540, bit.ly/3mRKBkT, sgabosch@scaquarium.org