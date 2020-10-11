You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual Arts & Events

cat with blue boa and crown (copy)

On Oct. 17, Pet Helpers's annual Fur Ball will be held virtually this year, with an online auction and live-streamed program. Tammy Ray/Dreamstime

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts, entertainment and other events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events.

Sunday

‘Dis/placements’

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.” 

When: Through Dec. 12

More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org

‘No Child’

What: Actress Joy Vandervort-Cobb portrays the parents, teachers, students and staff at the fictional Malcolm X High in this commentary on the public education system, written by playwright Nilaja Sun.

When: Available for streaming through Oct. 22

Price: $15

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/NoChild-PURE2020

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. every day.

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

Monday

Jazz Documentary

What: Charleston Jewish Filmfest presents a free film screening and discussion of acclaimed jazz documentary, "Body and Soul: An American Bridge, the Black-Jewish History of an American Song."

When: Available for viewing Oct. 12-15; Q&A at 7 p.m. Oct. 15.

More Info: 910-616-6119, bit.ly/2Ia5o3r

Tuesday

La Leche League

What: La Leche League is a nonprofit organization where parents and parents-to-be can discuss breastfeeding and other infant care issues.

When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 16.

More Info: 843-814-1322, lllofsc.com

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3

Cooking Series

What: Bread + Butter’s Toast cooking class series continues with “Spooky Baking with Chef Katy Powers” for Halloween.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13

Price: $20 suggested donation

More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events

Wednesday

More Than Chronic

What: More Than Chronic is a monthly community for adults and teens ages 16 and up to discuss living with chronic conditions. This month’s meeting is a virtual brown bag lunch conversation.

When: 12:05 p.m.

More Info: bit.ly/3lvC1qJ

Explore Black History

What: Professor Emeritus Bernard Powers, director of the College's Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston, discusses Black history at the College of Charleston and beyond.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 14

More Info: 843-953-6631, t.ly/joiq

‘Trip to Saturn’

What: Observatory Manager Matthew Whitehouse will give a live look at Saturn (and other night sky objects) from the South Carolina State Museum's telescope.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/33GUcUh

Thursday

Visiting Critics

What: The Charleston Library Society hosts a conversation with current New York Times Book Review Editor Pamela Paul and former Review editor and critic Dwight Garner. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 15

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2GRLOII

Saturday

LGBTQ+ History

What: The Gibbes Museum presents “For Which It Stands: A Virtual Town Hall Series,” which features conversations with local artists and stakeholders on the American experience and the makings of a community. For this third part in the series, the museum will partner with the College of Charleston’s LGBTQ Archive to highlight the community’s history.

When: Noon Oct. 17

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/34B5N6C

‘Fifty Shades of Fur’

What: Pet Helpers’ 16th annual Fur Ball continues virtually this year, with an online auction and live-streamed program. Proceeds benefit the Pet Helpers shelter.

When: Virtual bidding opens noon Oct. 17 and closes 9 p.m. Nov. 7.

More Info: pethelpers.org/events

‘Sounds of Lowcountry’

What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents a virtual performance of locally influenced jazz with guest vocalist Zandrina Dunning.

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2SFx3eE

