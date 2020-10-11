Virtual Arts & Events

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts, entertainment and other events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events.
Sunday
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
‘No Child’
What: Actress Joy Vandervort-Cobb portrays the parents, teachers, students and staff at the fictional Malcolm X High in this commentary on the public education system, written by playwright Nilaja Sun.
When: Available for streaming through Oct. 22
Price: $15
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/NoChild-PURE2020
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Monday
Jazz Documentary
What: Charleston Jewish Filmfest presents a free film screening and discussion of acclaimed jazz documentary, "Body and Soul: An American Bridge, the Black-Jewish History of an American Song."
When: Available for viewing Oct. 12-15; Q&A at 7 p.m. Oct. 15.
More Info: 910-616-6119, bit.ly/2Ia5o3r
Tuesday
La Leche League
What: La Leche League is a nonprofit organization where parents and parents-to-be can discuss breastfeeding and other infant care issues.
When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 16.
More Info: 843-814-1322, lllofsc.com
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3
Cooking Series
What: Bread + Butter’s Toast cooking class series continues with “Spooky Baking with Chef Katy Powers” for Halloween.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13
Price: $20 suggested donation
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Wednesday
More Than Chronic
What: More Than Chronic is a monthly community for adults and teens ages 16 and up to discuss living with chronic conditions. This month’s meeting is a virtual brown bag lunch conversation.
When: 12:05 p.m.
More Info: bit.ly/3lvC1qJ
Explore Black History
What: Professor Emeritus Bernard Powers, director of the College's Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston, discusses Black history at the College of Charleston and beyond.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 14
More Info: 843-953-6631, t.ly/joiq
‘Trip to Saturn’
What: Observatory Manager Matthew Whitehouse will give a live look at Saturn (and other night sky objects) from the South Carolina State Museum's telescope.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/33GUcUh
Thursday
Visiting Critics
What: The Charleston Library Society hosts a conversation with current New York Times Book Review Editor Pamela Paul and former Review editor and critic Dwight Garner. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 15
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2GRLOII
Saturday
LGBTQ+ History
What: The Gibbes Museum presents “For Which It Stands: A Virtual Town Hall Series,” which features conversations with local artists and stakeholders on the American experience and the makings of a community. For this third part in the series, the museum will partner with the College of Charleston’s LGBTQ Archive to highlight the community’s history.
When: Noon Oct. 17
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/34B5N6C
‘Fifty Shades of Fur’
What: Pet Helpers’ 16th annual Fur Ball continues virtually this year, with an online auction and live-streamed program. Proceeds benefit the Pet Helpers shelter.
When: Virtual bidding opens noon Oct. 17 and closes 9 p.m. Nov. 7.
More Info: pethelpers.org/events
‘Sounds of Lowcountry’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents a virtual performance of locally influenced jazz with guest vocalist Zandrina Dunning.
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2SFx3eE