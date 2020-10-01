Virtual Arts & Events

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts, entertainment and other events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.” Check halsey.cofc.edu for virtual artist conversations.
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘Hike for Mike’
What: The Lonon Foundation presents a virtual version of their “Hike For Mike” to raise money for children who lose a parent to cancer. Participants may choose their own trail and start time.
When: 12 a.m. Oct. 2 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Price: $25; donations also accepted
More Info: 803-463-5797, bit.ly/3kM1fRi
‘Animal Dreams’
What: Artist Kathryn Freeman showcases her magical realist paintings of animals for her fourth fall exhibition at Dog and Horse Fine Art.
When: Through Nov. 7
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/3mjSob5
‘Love and Information’
What: The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents online performances of "Love and Information," a play by Caryl Churchill. Made up of 57 short scenes, the play comments on the current information-driven age.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4
Price: Free, donations optional
More Info: 803-777-9353, bit.ly/307aPpR
Monday Oct. 5
‘Swing For the Symphony’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will host a golf tournament, silent auction and reception, with proceeds benefiting the league and its scholarships. Packages include jewelry, fine art, getaway vacations and more.
When: 5 p.m. (reception). Bidding closes 6 p.m. Oct. 5
More Info: 843-977-8833, csolinc.org/swingforthesymphony
Book Launch
What: Buxton Books will host Hazel Gaynor to introduce her new novel, "When We Were Young and Brave," and discuss the real-life events that inspired it.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 5
Price: $22, which includes a signed copy of the book, with shipping, and an entry into a giveaway
More Info: 843-723-1670, hello@buxtonbooks.com
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3
Wednesday
Hispanic Cooking Class
What: A Charleston County Public Librarian will show how to make patacones (fried plantain chips), as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 7
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/36ooaOs
Thursday
‘No Child’
What: Actress Joy Vandervort-Cobb portrays the parents, teachers, students and staff at the fictional Malcolm X High in this commentary on the public education system, written by playwright Nilaja Sun.
When: Available for streaming through Oct. 22
Price: $15
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/NoChild-PURE2020
'Dis/placements’ Convo
What: The Halsey Institute will host a conversation with artists Dr. Fahamu Pecou and Ruth Rambo, one of the 10 artist-respondent pairs in the institute’s virtual exhibition "Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home."
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 8
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3jcAYey
Book Talk
What: Professor Marc Dollinger will discuss his recent book, "Black Power, Jewish Politics: Reinventing the Alliance in the 1960s," about Jewish involvement in the civil rights movement and the Black Power movement in the 1960s and '70s, and how this history is relevant to present day questions of social justice.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 8
More Info: facebook.com/cofcjwst
Friday
Guest Lecture
What: Lawrence Geodde, art history professor at the University of Virginia, will give a lecture on the Gibbes’s exhibition, “Charleston Collects: Devotion and Fantasy, Witchcraft and the World's End.”
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 9
Price: $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers
More Info: t.ly/PkTo
Saturday
Turtle Trek 5K
What: The South Carolina Aquarium Hosts a virtual version of its Turtle Trek 5K run and walk, held in support of the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center. For this virtual run, participants may race anywhere and choose their own start time.
When: 12 a.m. Oct 3-11:59 p.m. Oct. 10
Price: $25 for kids, $40 for adults
More Info: 843-579-8540, bit.ly/3mRKBkT
Abstract Painting
What: Cory McBee will teach a virtual studio course focused on composition, color, shape, movement, and texture. Includes demonstrations and painting activities.
When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10
Price: $50 for members, $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33asbUR