Virtual Arts & Events

'No Child' montage (copy)

Joy Vandervort-Cobb launches Pure Theatre's 18th season with a reprisal of her performance in "No Child." David Mandel/Provided

 David Mandel/Provided

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts, entertainment and other events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Today

‘Dis/placements’

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.” Check halsey.cofc.edu for virtual artist conversations.

When: Through Dec. 12

More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org

Virtual Storytime

What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.

When: 10 a.m. every day.

More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary

‘Hike for Mike’

What: The Lonon Foundation presents a virtual version of their “Hike For Mike” to raise money for children who lose a parent to cancer. Participants may choose their own trail and start time.

When: 12 a.m. Oct. 2 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

Price: $25; donations also accepted

More Info: 803-463-5797, bit.ly/3kM1fRi 

‘Animal Dreams’

What: Artist Kathryn Freeman showcases her magical realist paintings of animals for her fourth fall exhibition at Dog and Horse Fine Art.

When: Through Nov. 7

More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/3mjSob5

‘Love and Information’

What: The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents online performances of "Love and Information," a play by Caryl Churchill. Made up of 57 short scenes, the play comments on the current information-driven age.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4

Price: Free, donations optional

More Info: 803-777-9353, bit.ly/307aPpR 

Monday Oct. 5

‘Swing For the Symphony’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will host a golf tournament, silent auction and reception, with proceeds benefiting the league and its scholarships. Packages include jewelry, fine art, getaway vacations and more.

When: 5 p.m. (reception). Bidding closes 6 p.m. Oct. 5

More Info: 843-977-8833, csolinc.org/swingforthesymphony

Book Launch

What: Buxton Books will host Hazel Gaynor to introduce her new novel, "When We Were Young and Brave," and discuss the real-life events that inspired it.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 5

Price: $22, which includes a signed copy of the book, with shipping, and an entry into a giveaway

More Info: 843-723-1670, hello@buxtonbooks.com

Tuesday

Gardening Series

What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3

Wednesday

Hispanic Cooking Class

What: A Charleston County Public Librarian will show how to make patacones (fried plantain chips), as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 7

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/36ooaOs

Thursday

‘No Child’

What: Actress Joy Vandervort-Cobb portrays the parents, teachers, students and staff at the fictional Malcolm X High in this commentary on the public education system, written by playwright Nilaja Sun.

When: Available for streaming through Oct. 22

Price: $15

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/NoChild-PURE2020

'Dis/placements’ Convo

What: The Halsey Institute will host a conversation with artists Dr. Fahamu Pecou and Ruth Rambo, one of the 10 artist-respondent pairs in the institute’s virtual exhibition "Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home."

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 8

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3jcAYey

Book Talk

What: Professor Marc Dollinger will discuss his recent book, "Black Power, Jewish Politics: Reinventing the Alliance in the 1960s," about Jewish involvement in the civil rights movement and the Black Power movement in the 1960s and '70s, and how this history is relevant to present day questions of social justice.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 8

More Info: facebook.com/cofcjwst

Friday

Guest Lecture

What: Lawrence Geodde, art history professor at the University of Virginia, will give a lecture on the Gibbes’s exhibition, “Charleston Collects: Devotion and Fantasy, Witchcraft and the World's End.”

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 9

Price: $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers

More Info: t.ly/PkTo

Saturday

Turtle Trek 5K

What: The South Carolina Aquarium Hosts a virtual version of its Turtle Trek 5K run and walk, held in support of the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center. For this virtual run, participants may race anywhere and choose their own start time.

When: 12 a.m. Oct 3-11:59 p.m. Oct. 10

Price: $25 for kids, $40 for adults

More Info: 843-579-8540, bit.ly/3mRKBkT

Abstract Painting

What: Cory McBee will teach a virtual studio course focused on composition, color, shape, movement, and texture. Includes demonstrations and painting activities.

When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10

Price: $50 for members, $65 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33asbUR

